Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are back at their Black Friday price

Here’s a highly recommended offer from Crutchfield if you’re on the lookout for headphone deals — the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328, which is what they were going for during last year’s Black Friday. If you weren’t able to buy them for this cheap for any reason, here’s another chance at the $70 discount on their original price of $398. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, so if you want to buy these wireless headphones for a more affordable price, you’re going to have to add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

There are multiple reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 reign supreme in our roundup of the best headphones, but it all begins with its impressive active noise cancellation that allows them to stand out among other wireless headphones. They’re very comfortable to wear, so you’ll be able to maximize their long battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge with ANC activated and up to 40 hours without it, and they’ll allow you to call up Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant through voice commands.

In our comparison of the Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4, their predecessor, we highlight why you should go for the latest version of the wireless headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are simply better in most ways, with a lighter weight, a new synthetic leather that’s more comfortable, improved quick-charge capability, better noise-canceling performance, and superior call and sound quality. The Sony WH-1000XM5 doesn’t fold up like the Sony WH-1000XM4 so they’ll take up more space, but that also means fewer moving parts for a lower chance at anything breaking.

You can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, especially if you can get them for their Black Friday 2023 price of just $328. Crutchfield is selling them for that cheap, following a $70 discount on their original price of $398, but probably not for long as these wireless headphones are among the most popular ones in the market right now. If you want to enjoy savings when buying the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, don’t hesitate with your purchase. If you push it back to tomorrow, you may miss out.

