Sony still makes Walkmans, and two models are discounted today

Jennifer Allen
By
Sony WM1AM2 Signature Series Walkman being held in a hand.
Sony

Once you’ve grabbed one of the best headphone deals, you need to team it up with a great way to listen to your favorite music. It might not be your first thought but we strongly suggest you treat yourself to a Sony Walkman. Seriously. As a dedicated music player, they offer a superior listening experience in many cases, all without you needing to grab your phone. Right now, you can enjoy either $50 or $100 off the Sony NW-A306 Walkman or the Sony NW-ZX707 at Crutchfield, and we’re here to tell you why you should do so. You could even pair the devices up with one of the best speakers for home listening.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman — $298, was $348

A Sony NW-A306 Walkman on a white background.
Crutchfield

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman is lightweight, affordable and packed with features. It’s able to play MP3, FLAC, Apple Lossless, AAC, HE-AAC, APE, WMA, WAV, AIFF, DSD, and MQA audio files. It can play high-resolution digital music files while it also supports Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format. There’s Android-supported Wi-Fi if you want to stream music or directly download it, with Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TIDAL all supported. There’s support for Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate which restores high-frequency signals to compressed digital formats like MP3 for a more natural and expansive aural experience, while there’s also S-Master HX amplification for accurate and detailed playback. A 3.6-inch color touchscreen makes it easy to find what to listen to and there’s 32GB of internal flash memory with the option to upgrade via the microSD card slot.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman — $798, was $898

A Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman on a white background.
Crutchfield

For a premium Walkman experience, check out the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman. It shares a lot of the features of the cheaper model but goes much further. It can play MP3, FLAC, Apple Lossless, AAC, HE-AAC, APE, WMA, WAV, AIFF, DSD, and MQA audio files. It supports high-resolution digital music files, Sony’s 360 Reality Audio immersive audio format, and MQA audio files. There’s also DSEE Ultimate for restoring high-frequency signals while there’s S-Master HX amplification too. On top of that, you can adjust the 10-band equalizer and Vinyl Processor while the Dynamic Normalizer equalizes the volume between tracks for consistent output. A 5-inch color touchscreen display is clear to see while Android support means easy access to all your favorite music platforms. Its rigid aluminum chassis adds a suitable touch of class to it too.

