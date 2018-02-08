Sony’s X900F and X850F 4K HDR TVs get prices, but no release date so far

Sony introduced its X900F 4K HDR TV at CES earlier this year, and while it might have been somewhat overshadowed by the X1 Ultimate 8K TV it was also showing, it’s still an impressive TV in its own right. Now, Sony announced pricing for not only the X900F line but also the new X850F series as well.

The X900F series uses an LED LCD display, but features the same 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme found in the A8F OLED that Sony also showed off at CES, and while the actual display technology is important to a TV, the processing is nearly as important when it comes to a fantastic display. This processing makes use of three different technologies: Object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR and Dual database processing.

At launch, the X900F series will support HDR10 for high-dynamic range, but Sony says that the line will also get support for Dolby Vision via a firmware update planned for later this year. While there have been five different screen sizes announced for this line, only three have pricing so far: The 75-inch XBR-75X900F will sell for $4,000, the 65-inch XBR-65X900F will retail for $2,300, and the 55-inch XBR-55X900F will be priced at $1,500.

The more affordable X850F series features the 4K HDR Processor X1 (not Extreme) which the company says works with 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale standard definition and high-definition content to “near 4K high-dynamic range” quality. Like the X900F, this model features 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping which the company says reveals thousands of shades and graduations of light, making natural gradients like sunsets look more realistic than ever before.

So far, Sony announced pricing for two screen sizes. The 75-inch XBR-75X850F will retail for $3,300, and the 65-inch XBR-65X850F will sell for $2,000. While only the X900F is explicitly mentioned as matching it, both the X900F and X850F line will pair nicely with Sony’s HT-X9000F Dolby Atmos soundbar, also shown at CES.

Like other recent Sony smart TVs, both the X900F and X850F lines will be powered by Android TV, and both will have Google Assistant built in. Sony has yet to announce when these TVs will go on sale but has said that they will be available at major Sony authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. In the meantime, to help figure out which TV is the right one for you, make sure to take a peek at our TV buying guide.