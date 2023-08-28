 Skip to main content
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is $150 off right now

Briley Kenney
By
Sony XG300 speaker held by by hand.
Sony / .

Ready to party? You may or may not know, but with a Bluetooth speaker, you can play music, listen to podcasts, and even watch streaming media with audio playing to the speaker — and you can do it just about anywhere. Just sync up a smartphone or tablet, play your favorite music or app, and off you go. With the best Bluetooth speaker deals, you can also get your hands on a capable speaker for much less. If you’re into super portable sound but want punchy bass and incredible treble, this next deal is for you. Best Buy is offering the Sony XG300 portable Bluetooth speaker for $200 today, normally $350, which is saving you $150. This IP67 water and dustproof speaker will play music for up to 25 hours on a single charge. Hurry and grab that deal if you’re already in. Otherwise, you can find more about the Sony XG300 below.

Why you should buy the Sony XG300 portable Bluetooth speaker

On a sandy beach, hanging out by the pool, having a barbecue in the backyard, or playing tunes in the shower, regardless of where you’re listening, the Sony XG300 — part of Sony’s new go-anywhere lineup — will help you jam out everywhere. It has an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, so it’s okay if it gets splashed, and the music will keep on playing. It also delivers heavy-duty sound with clear treble, killer bass, and an immersive experience compared to other portable speakers. Party Connect, for example, allows you to combine up to 100 X-series wireless speakers via Bluetooth to sync your audio stream across a surround setup. How cool is that?

LED ring lighting offers an attractive but low-key ambiance boost, especially at night or in low-light conditions. But the best part is that the battery should last all day long, up to 25 hours on a single charge. A quick 10-minute charge in a pinch will give you up to 70 minutes of additional playback when the battery is low.

You can sync the speaker with Sony’s Music Center app to optimize audio settings, select playlists, cue more media, or control Party Connect. USB Type-C charging makes it super easy to find a compatible cord and adapter and get this thing charging. It can also double as a USB-A power bank to charge other devices, like your phone if you can’t get to an outlet.

Normally $350, which is a hefty price for a portable Bluetooth speaker, this deal shaves off $150, and you can walk away for $200. It comes in black and light gray colors so that you can choose your favorite style. Hurry, though, Best Buy deals never last for long, and this one is going to sell fast. It’s the perfect companion for that three-day holiday weekend coming up real soon, too.

