Digital Trends
Home Theater

Why you can’t buy Car Thing, Spotify’s first hardware device

Simon Cohen
By
spotify car thing in measurement voice controlled device test drive

We’ve been following rumors for months now that all said that Spotify would soon launch some kind of in-car device. Turns out, those rumors were right. Well, sort of. In a frustrating development, it turns out that Spotify’s first device, which it is calling “Car Thing,” isn’t a consumer gadget in the traditional sense, and the company has no plans to sell it.

Instead, Car Thing is apparently Spotify’s in-car equivalent of the old Nielsen’s TV ratings boxes that used to track people’s TV watching habits. In a blog post about the device, the company says it is, “trying to learn more about people’s listening habits and preferences,” specifically while they’re in the car. So it will be distributing Car Thing to a limited number of its Premium subscribers and only in the U.S., to find out exactly what’s going on when listeners are on the road.

Car Thing is both voice-activated and judging from the company’s artfully colored render, will have a few buttons, too. It might not be a one-off either, as Spotify has coyly suggested that we might soon start to hear rumors of a “Home Thing,” which doesn’t require much guesswork to figure out what it’s designed to do.

Interestingly from an in-car point of view, Spotify specifically called out an interest in people’s podcast habits, a revelation that shouldn’t surprise anyone who has been following the company’s activities as of late. With major acquisitions in the podcasting space and comments made during a recent quarterly earnings report by its CEO, Daniel Ek, Spotify has indicated in no uncertain terms that it sees podcasting as a very important part of its long-term strategy for growth as well as user retention. Other moves, like creating ad formats that let users interact with their voice instead of needing to use their phones, and a similar mechanism that lets podcast listeners leave voice feedback for creators, all point to a future in which voice, whether its the voice of its creators or listeners, will be central to Spotify’s products.

Will the Car Thing remain simply an internal measuring tool, destined never to sold at retail, or at least offered to a broader set of the company’s subscribers? Spotify claims it’s not focused on becoming a hardware company, when it comes to technology, never say never.  We’ll have a better sense of its future once we get a chance to hear from the Premium users who have been invited to try it out. We’ll be sure to let you know when and if that happens.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Master and Dynamic MW65 review
Product Review

Master and Dynamic’s MW65 sound great, but can't drown out the noise

Every time we try out a pair of Master and Dynamic headphones, we steel ourselves for their lofty price point. And every time, they win us over with equal parts luxurious design and stellar sound.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
lg 4k tv deal uk6090pua best buy led 50inch
Deals

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is a must-have at $300, the lowest price yet for its size

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and that’s because Best Buy has slashed $50 off one of LG’s most popular 50-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek forms, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
what is kodi media center software guide movies 2
Home Theater

What is Kodi? It’s the free media software that should have come with your TV

To take control of the movies, TV shows, and music in your personal collection, you need media center software like Kodi. It's free and turns your PC, TV, or tablet into a multimedia jukebox. Here's how to use it.
Posted By Simon Cohen
new on hulu the handmaid s tale
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu in June 2019, and what’s leaving soon

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for June 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Ditch the torrents! How to legally watch Game of Thrones online

Game of Thrones is about to end, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
beats pill plus bluetooth speaker sale amazon
Deals

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker? The Beats Pill Plus is less than $115 on Amazon

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker to take with you on your hikes, picnics, and trips to the beach this summer? Well, look no further — Amazon has shaved $66 off of the Beats Pill Plus.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best romance movies on netflix romances obvious child
Movies & TV

Snuggle up with the best romance films currently streaming on Netflix

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the most romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for a story about young love or a man who falls in love with artificial intelligence.
Posted By Will Nicol, Brie Barbee, Kailla Coomes
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sonos beam vs playbar home theater soundbar comparison hero cmyk wht 1 extended side 57
Home Theater

Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Playbar: Which home theater soundbar should you buy?

The Sonos Playbar and Sonos Beam: United by all of the features that make Sonos superb, they're two soundbars intended for very different situations. Which one is right for you? We put them head-to-head to find out.
Posted By Simon Cohen