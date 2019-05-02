Digital Trends
Home Theater

Spotify tests voice-enabled ads for those who prefer talking to tapping

Simon Cohen
By
Spotify

When you think about it, why should audio ads, like the kind you hear on Spotify, be passive, simply because you’re at the gym, or driving? You can still use your voice after all, so why not make these ads voice-enabled so that you can still interact with them, even if your hands are otherwise occupied? That’s exactly the idea the Spotify is now exploring. On Thursday, May 2, the subscription music service launched a test of voice-enabled ads on a limited basis in the U.S.

The ads, which for now only respond to the words “play now,” will be served to listeners who are using the ad-supported Spotify tier, and who have already set their app permissions to allow voice control, according to Variety. The first two of these voice-enabled ads are for Unilever’s Axe brand — which will send listeners to a related branded playlist — and Spotify Studios, which will forward listeners to the Spotify Original podcast, Stay Free: The Story of the Clash. Of course, if you stay silent, you will be returned to your playlist or whichever piece of audio you were currently listening to. We imagine it won’t be long before Amazon follows suit, now that it has its own ad-supported tier for Amazon Music.

Voice-enabled ads could potentially be a boon to both advertiser and listener alike. Audio ads may be harder to ignore than the tsunami of banner ads we see on a daily basis, but it can be hard to know if a listener paid any attention unless they engage with the ad. Adding voice as a way to interact substantially lowers the effort involved to engage, especially during activities that are hands-free by necessity. Listeners may also appreciate being able to take action on something they find relevant or interesting. “Play now” might be the first way to interact, but there’s no reason Spotify couldn’t expand to a much larger set of commands, like “bookmark it,” “send it to me,” or “remind me tomorrow.” We’re so used to interacting with our voice assistants like Alexa and Siri, being able to holler at the ads we hear just seems like a natural evolution. If it takes off, this will be one more nail in terrestrial and satellite radio’s coffin as Spotify edges ever closer to world domination.

Speaking of radio, The Verge observed what appears to be an effort by Spotify to create a virtual morning show for your drive to work. The website was offered a playlist called Your Daily Drive, which mixed music tracks with podcast episodes. Spotify has been on a podcasting acquisition streak which has been breathtaking in its scope. It likely won’t be long before its podcast pool is so deep, it will be able to come up with algorithmically chosen episodes to pair with music, for a customized “show” that perfectly matches the length of your commute. We weren’t able to conjure Your Daily Drive when we went looking for it, but we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes (and ears) open for it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (May 2019)
hulu is now allegedly preventing virtual private network users from using its site feature
Home Theater

Hulu subscribers jump to 28 million after price drop; new Marvel series coming

The first quarter of 2019 has been a good one for Hulu. The service's subscriber numbers are at an all-time high of 28 million, largely thanks to a price cut the company made to its cheapest ad-supported plan earlier in the year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Netflix’s sound quality just got a major boost thanks to Stranger Things

A car chase in the second season of Stranger Things has prompted Netflix to improve the sound quality it offers to viewers, making it easier than ever to enjoy the sounds of your favorite flicks the way the creators intended.
Posted By Parker Hall
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Home Theater

Huawei reportedly working on a 5G-powered 8K TV: What does that mean?

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Chinese telecom giant Huawei is planning to launch its first TV: A 5G-connected 8K set that may arrive this year. 5G connections could supply the massive bandwidth needed to supply TVs with 8K content.
Posted By Simon Cohen
emmy predictions elisabeth moss
Movies & TV

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 trailer takes you inside the resistance

Hulu released the first trailer for season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale, the streaming platform's award-winning series based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. The series returns June 5.
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio 2017 smartcast p series m tvs sb3651 hero
Home Theater

Vizio’s 5.1 home theater soundbar system drops down to $200 on Amazon

Vizio soundbars are well known for providing outstanding sound for the price, and right now you can get one of the company's most popular 5.1 soundbar systems for $50 off the regular price of $250.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but its competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
Jon Snow and friends vs. the White Walkers and the Night King
Movies & TV

HBO and Game of Thrones should learn a lesson from Netflix and Stranger Things

By embracing technologies like 4K, HDR, and high-bitrate audio, Netflix delivers its premium content to your living room with the same care with which it was created. Why doesn’t HBO do the same with ‘Game of Thrones’?
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

HBO arrives on Apple’s new TV app, letting fans watch Game of Thrones offline

HBO has been added to the new Apple TV app, letting subscribers stream HBO's hit programs, including Game of Thrones, to multiple devices and download episodes for to view offline.
Posted By Chris Gates
best horror movies on netflix train to busan
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

How to watch Google I/O 2019 and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
JBL-Flip-4
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
powerbeats pro review feat
Product Review

Forget the new Airpods. Powerbeats Pro are the wireless headphones to get

Beats’ first true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, borrow technology from Apple to create a compelling pair of waterproof earbuds with nine hours of battery life.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best shows on hulu ramy featured
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on hulu the dark knight
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (May 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol