T-Mobile customers will get free MLB.TV through 2028

T-Mobile and Major League Baseball today announced that the two companies (along with Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball) will remain partners through 2028. Among other things, that means that T-Mobile customers will continue to get MLB.TV for free through 2028.

The freebie (worth $150 a year) is part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays scheme that gets subscribers discounts on a number of services, including Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, and Netflix.

“T-Mobile and MLB are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver breakthrough fan experiences, and it’s all thanks to our leading 5G network,” Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said in a press release. “We’re enhancing the game on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game we all love — on top of showing our customers love with free MLB.TV.”

Also part of the deal is continued sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during All-Star Week, which takes place this July in Seattle. And Major League Baseball will continue to test its automatic ball/strike system using a private 5G network from T-Mobile during select minor-league games this season. “This will help ensure ultra-reliable, low latency communications as players and officials review, challenge and analyze calls,” according to the press release.

T-Mobile also becomes the presenting sponsor for the Little League World Series, and with it committed $4.5 million to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant program, which it says gives “nearly 50,000 Little Leaguers the chance to play.”

For more on the MLB deal and other T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions, hit up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, or the website.

