This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250

You probably never imagined that you can get a 50-inch QLED TV for just $250, but that’s all you’ll have to pay for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you purchase it from Best Buy right now due to a $150 discount on its original price of $400. We don’t think it’s going to stay this cheap for long though, as stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss one of the most affordable QLED TV deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features QLED technology behind its 50-inch screen — a layer of quantum dots that supercharges color. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while the TV’s support for the most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X will further elevate picture and sound quality to cinematic levels. Between QLED and OLED TVs, you’ll want a QLED TV like the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you want unparalleled brightness, a longer life span for your TV, and no risk of getting a screen burn-in.

To be able to access all of the popular streaming services, the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV runs on Google TV. The platform will also make suggestions for content to watch based on your preferences, and it enables voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. The QLED TV also supports Chromecast, so you can stream videos from your mobile devices to its 50-inch screen.

If you’re looking at TV deals because you’re thinking about upgrading your home theater setup, it will be tough to find an offer with better value than Best Buy’s $150 discount for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. It’s down to a very affordable $250 from $400, which is very likely drawing a lot of attention from other shoppers. If you want to have the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV delivered to your doorstep for this incredibly low price, you’re going to have to complete the transaction for it as soon as possible.

