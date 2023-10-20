 Skip to main content
You won’t believe how cheap this 50-inch QLED TV is at Best Buy

If you didn’t think QLED TV deals can go below $300, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is currently available for a very cheap $270 from Best Buy. The $130 discount on its sticker price of $400 may not last long though, as we think there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you’re already looking forward to watching on this TV from the comfort of your living room, then you shouldn’t hesitate to complete the purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

TCL, one of the best TV brands that’s known for the value of its products, is one of the mainstays in our list of the best QLED TVs. That should give you an idea of what to expect from the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV — with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen for sharp details, support for the most advanced HDR formats to enable accurate colors, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound, it offers much more than other TVs with similar prices. With Google TV, you’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services, and because the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, you’ll be able to use voice commands to control it.

The QLED technology in the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV utilizes a layer of quantum dots that results in the ability to display more accurate colors and impressive brightness. QLED and OLED TVs are often compared, but QLED TVs hold several advantages that include much brighter screens, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower price-per-inch of screen size.

Even with all of the TV deals out there, Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is drawing a lot of attention. That’s because a $130 discount brings its price down to a very affordable $270 from its original price of $400. However, you need to act fast if you think the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV will be the perfect addition to your home theater setup, as we’re not sure stocks will be able to keep up with the demand from shoppers. You may regret it if you don’t push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

