You probably didn’t think QLED TV deals can go as low as $400 for a large display, but that’s only what you’ll have to pay for the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. Best Buy has slashed its original price of $600 with a $200 discount, which places it within reach for more families who are looking to upgrade their home theater setup. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as we think it will attract a lot of interest. Before stocks run out, push through with your purchase for this 4K QLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

TCL is included in our list of the best TV brands because of the value that you’ll get from its products, which is highlighted by the discounted 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. For a relatively affordable price, you’ll enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution on a large 65-inch display, though you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it. The impressive visuals are supported by DTS Virtual: X, creating immersive 3D sound for a complete cinematic experience. Also, like the best TVs, the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services.

QLED TVs like the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV are LED TVs that uses a layer of quantum dots to create increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Between QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

The 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV for just $400 from Best Buy is one of the most tempting TV deals that you can shop right now. We’re not sure how long it will remain available though, as it’s probably drawing a lot of attention. If the $200 discount on its sticker price of $600 knocks down the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV to within your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase because stocks could run out at any moment. Complete the transaction now to get the massive screen delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

