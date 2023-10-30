 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can get a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $400 right now (seriously)

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.
TCL

You probably didn’t think QLED TV deals can go as low as $400 for a large display, but that’s only what you’ll have to pay for the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. Best Buy has slashed its original price of $600 with a $200 discount, which places it within reach for more families who are looking to upgrade their home theater setup. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as we think it will attract a lot of interest. Before stocks run out, push through with your purchase for this 4K QLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

TCL is included in our list of the best TV brands because of the value that you’ll get from its products, which is highlighted by the discounted 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. For a relatively affordable price, you’ll enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution on a large 65-inch display, though you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it. The impressive visuals are supported by DTS Virtual: X, creating immersive 3D sound for a complete cinematic experience. Also, like the best TVs, the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services.

QLED TVs like the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV are LED TVs that uses a layer of quantum dots to create increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Between QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Related

The 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV for just $400 from Best Buy is one of the most tempting TV deals that you can shop right now. We’re not sure how long it will remain available though, as it’s probably drawing a lot of attention. If the $200 discount on its sticker price of $600 knocks down the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV to within your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase because stocks could run out at any moment. Complete the transaction now to get the massive screen delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This fantastic Samsung 75-inch QLED TV is $400 off right now
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

The 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV is currently on sale for $1,400 from Best Buy, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,800. It's not among the cheapest QLED TV deals out there, but for such a massive display, it's actually a steal. This may be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, but if you want to be able to take advantage of the discount, you shouldn't be wasting time. Buy the QLED TV now because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and its QLED technology is among its calling cards in the competitive industry. It's found in the Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV, which also features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 75-inch screen for sharp details and vivid colors, and is powered by Samsung's Quantum Processor that can upscale all shows and movies to 4K content. As a QLED TV, it comes with a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight, enabling incredible brightness that's one of their advantages in the QLED versus OLED comparison. QLED TVs can also last longer than OLED TVs, and they don't come with the risk of screen burn-ins.

Read more
This 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV is discounted from $580 to $380 today
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

If you love watching sports, there's no better upgrade to your living room or home theater system than a great TV like this 55-inch TV from Hisense. It comes packed with features for pretty much everybody, and even better, there's a surprisingly good deal on it right now from Best Buy. While it usually costs $580, you can grab it right now for just $380, saving you a good chunk.

Why you should buy the Hisense 55-inch U6 4K TV
So, what makes the Hisense U6 so great for watching sports? Well, for starters, it carries many of the big HDR standards, including HDR10+ and HLG, and if you aren't familiar with the latter, it's the HDR standard used by some broadcasters. That means if you're watching a supported stream, you'll get some incredible colors and image reproduction that will make you feel as if you're right there. The high-quality HDR is also helped by the Mini-LED array of lights behind the panel, which gives a wider range of color brightness and control than you'd find with a standard TV. That means deeper blacks and an overall brighter TV, so you can put the TV in a well-lit room without worrying about it trying to overcome reflections.

Read more
You won’t believe how cheap this 50-inch QLED TV is at Best Buy
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.

If you didn't think QLED TV deals can go below $300, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is currently available for a very cheap $270 from Best Buy. The $130 discount on its sticker price of $400 may not last long though, as we think there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you're already looking forward to watching on this TV from the comfort of your living room, then you shouldn't hesitate to complete the purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL, one of the best TV brands that's known for the value of its products, is one of the mainstays in our list of the best QLED TVs. That should give you an idea of what to expect from the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV -- with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen for sharp details, support for the most advanced HDR formats to enable accurate colors, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound, it offers much more than other TVs with similar prices. With Google TV, you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services, and because the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, you'll be able to use voice commands to control it.

Read more