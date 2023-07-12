There aren’t many hours left to check out the Prime Day deals but there’s still enough time to buy one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals we’ve seen throughout the sales event. That deal is being able to buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $160, saving you a hefty 50% or $160 off the regular price of $320. It’s not often we see a TV as cheap as this, especially when it’s 4K and a good size for most living rooms. If you’re in need of a cheap TV, this is a great option to pursue. However, you really don’t have long to buy it as Prime Day ends today. We’re talking mere hours to go. You’ve got time to check out what we know about the TV but from there, make a purchase quickly if it’s the one for you. You’ll hate it if you miss out on a TV at 50% off.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV

Pioneer may not be one of the best TV brands around but it’s well-established and not exactly a no-name choice. No one is expecting one of the best TVs when they’re paying $150 but this one covers all the basics and a little more too. For instance, besides its 4K resolution, it also has Dolby Vision support so you get sharper contrast and better picture quality than ones that don’t support it. It’s those kind of things that soon add up.

Elsewhere, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV also has DTS Virtual-X Sound which provides more immersive sound from your TV’s speakers. It also has Fire TV built-in so you can easily access thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. With Alexa support, you can also use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for shows to watch, or simply command it to play music. Thanks to it all being built-in, there’s no need to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick which also frees up an extra HDMI port. In all, there are three HDMI ports so there’s plenty of flexibility here but it’s always nice to free up some room. Even some of the best 4K TVs under $500 lack some of these features.

An ideal TV for mostly any room in your home, even your living room if your budget is tight, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is down to $160 for a very limited time as part of the Prime Day sales. That’s a 50% saving on the usual price. It won’t stay at this price for very long, so if you need a cheap TV, buy it now before you miss out on the sweet and hefty savings. Prime Day ends when today does, so you really haven’t got long left.

Editors' Recommendations