Ultimate Ears debuts two custom in-ears and gives the rest of the line a tune-up

Ultimate Ears might arguably be best known for its wireless speakers, but the company also makes some very good in-ear monitors. Now the company has introduced two new custom in-ear monitors (CIEMs), including a new flagship model, the Ultimate Ears Live, that it says is its most advanced model to date. It has also given the rest of its CIEM lineup an upgrade for good measure.

While you can certainly use these monitors for listening to music at home, they’re meant for working musicians and audio professionals, so they need to stand up to the rigors of the road. For this purpose, Ultimate Ears teamed with Estron A/S to develop the IPX connection system, which is not lightweight and durable, but IP67 certified sweat proof. All of the company’s CIEM lineup, including the new Ultimate Ears Live and Ultimate Ears 6 Pro, use this connection system.

“Our intention when designing our new flagship model was to create not only the best sound, but also the most reliable monitor possible,” Ultimate Ears vice president and general manager Philippe Depallens said in a statement. “With UE Live, you’re getting our best: pure, raw stage energy. We also needed a sweat-proof and tour-proof cable system, so we co-developed a solution from the ground up with a company that specializes in hearing aid and medical-grade cables. The UE IPX Connection System was designed to handle everything a musician deals with nightly — sweat, makeup, hairspray, humidity, set up, break down and travel.”

Both the Ultimate Ears Live and Ultimate Ears Pro 6 use the company’s patented hybrid acoustic architecture. The UE Live uses six balanced armatures, a single dynamic driver, and the True Tone Plus, which the company says is an upgraded version of its True Tone drivers. The UE 6 Pro uses two dynamic drivers for bass and mids, along with an original True Tone driver for the highs.

The Ultimate Ears Live and 6 Pro are both expected to ship beginning in early May. They’re currently available for pre-order on the Ultimate Ears website, with the UE Live priced at $2,200 and the UE 6 pro at $700. If these don’t quite seem like the right fit for you, take a look at our list of the best headphones you can buy.