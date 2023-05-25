Every home theater setup will benefit from the addition of a soundbar, as it will improve the audio output of your TV. If you’re looking for soundbar deals, you may not have to look anywhere else than Best Buy, which is currently hosting a huge sale for products from all of the popular brands like Vizio, JBL, Samsung, and Sony. There are more than 100 options to choose from, starting from as low as $70, but there’s no time to waste because we’re not sure how long these offers will remain available. Check them out and make your choice as soon as possible.

What to buy in Best Buy’s soundbar sale

A highly recommended option in Best Buy’s soundbar sale that provides amazing value for money is the . The “2” means that the soundbar has two channels (left and right), while the “1” signifies the presence of a subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies for realistic audio, and because its dual subwoofers are built inside a body that’s just over 2 inches in height, it will be easy to find a spot for it near your TV. The Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1-channel soundbar is included in our list of the best soundbars as the best option for $200 or less, but with Best Buy’s $50 discount, you can get it for just $150.

The cheapest soundbar in Best Buy’s sale is the , which you can get for just $70 instead of $80 for $10 in savings. It’s a basic soundbar that promises quick setup using an HDMI ARC connection, and it can stream music from your smartphone or laptop wirelessly through Bluetooth. However, if you want to shake up your living room, you’ll want something like the , with seven channels and a subwoofer, with the “4” representing four upwards-firing drivers to support Dolby Atmos.

This sale from Best Buy won’t last forever, so if you’re planning to buy a soundbar, you should hurry in deciding among the more than 100 models that are available with discounts. Once you’ve set your sights on a particular soundbar, add it to your cart and check out immediately, or you may regret it if the offer suddenly disappears.

