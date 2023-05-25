 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Huge soundbar sale slashes prices of over 100 models, from $70

Aaron Mamiit
By
Vizio M213AD-K8 M-Series AiO Sound Bar Review
Riley Yong/Digital Trends

Every home theater setup will benefit from the addition of a soundbar, as it will improve the audio output of your TV. If you’re looking for soundbar deals, you may not have to look anywhere else than Best Buy, which is currently hosting a huge sale for products from all of the popular brands like Vizio, JBL, Samsung, and Sony. There are more than 100 options to choose from, starting from as low as $70, but there’s no time to waste because we’re not sure how long these offers will remain available. Check them out and make your choice as soon as possible.

What to buy in Best Buy’s soundbar sale

A highly recommended option in Best Buy’s soundbar sale that provides amazing value for money is the . The “2” means that the soundbar has two channels (left and right), while the “1” signifies the presence of a subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies for realistic audio, and because its dual subwoofers are built inside a body that’s just over 2 inches in height, it will be easy to find a spot for it near your TV. The Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1-channel soundbar is included in our list of the best soundbars as the best option for $200 or less, but with Best Buy’s $50 discount, you can get it for just $150.

The cheapest soundbar in Best Buy’s sale is the , which you can get for just $70 instead of $80 for $10 in savings. It’s a basic soundbar that promises quick setup using an HDMI ARC connection, and it can stream music from your smartphone or laptop wirelessly through Bluetooth. However, if you want to shake up your living room, you’ll want something like the , with seven channels and a subwoofer, with the “4” representing four upwards-firing drivers to support Dolby Atmos.

Related

This sale from Best Buy won’t last forever, so if you’re planning to buy a soundbar, you should hurry in deciding among the more than 100 models that are available with discounts. Once you’ve set your sights on a particular soundbar, add it to your cart and check out immediately, or you may regret it if the offer suddenly disappears.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $480, this Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker is $200 today
harman kardon onyx studio 6 deal best buy march 2023 lifestyle

It's summer, time for beach trips, river floats and camping. All of those things are better when you pair them with music. If you don't have a portable Bluetooth speaker, now is a great time to buy one. For instance, Best Buy currently has the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 for only $200 after a massive $280 discount. This deal is too good to stick around long, so grab it before it's gone.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker
Harman Kardon, one of the most trusted names in the audio industry and the company behind JBL -- one of the best speaker brands -- is always a great choice when you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker. You won't regret going for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6, which will deliver robust sound to help you better enjoy your favorite music and the audio of the streaming content that you're watching. The speaker connects through Bluetooth, which is extremely easy to use and requires mere seconds to establish a link with your mobile device or computer, according to our wireless speaker buying guide.

Read more
Best Buy just dropped the price of Amazon’s 50-inch 4K TV to $310
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals are usually competing for your dollar. Today, they've joined forces. Right now at Best Buy, you can get a 50-inch Amazon 4 Series TV for just $310, down $140 from its usual price of $450. Fire TV streaming is built into this device, so it's a great option for people who want a simple plug-and-play TV. It's one of the best TV deals available at either Amazon or Best Buy today, so snatch it up soon.

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV
Perhaps somewhat expected, Amazon did start building its own TVs, and one of the most significant changes between its TVs and other brands, is that it includes Amazon's own Fire TV streaming platform built-in, complete with Alexa support. That means you can use both your Fire TV remote and Alexa to search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices connected through Alexa. You can also check the weather, sports scores, and much more. Think of the TV as more of an entertainment and smart information hub, as opposed to just a panel you can watch shows and movies on.

Read more
You can buy a soundbar for under $30 at Walmart right now
onn 30 inch soundbar deal walmart may 2023 2 0 lifestyle render

Walmart seems to be purging its Onn. supply. We recently wrote about a 32-inch Onn. Roku TV selling for just $98, and now Walmart is selling the Onn. 2.0 soundbar for a ridiculously low $28. You can get a serious upgrade to your home theater setup for the price of a large pizza. With Walmart discounting so much home theater equipment, we doubt soundbar deals like this will stick around for long, so grab it soon.

Why you should buy the Onn. 30-inch 2.0 Soundbar
We'll cut to the chase now and say that if you own one of the best TVs, you're better off investing in one of the best soundbars rather than this one. The Onn. 30-inch 2.0 Soundbar is simple stuff geared towards those unable to invest much. While some soundbars revolutionize your viewing and listening experience, this one is more likely to provide a modest boost.

Read more