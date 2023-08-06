Best Buy sale: Get this Vizio soundbar bundle for just $200

You’ll have to buy from soundbar deals if your home theater setup needs an audio boost, as the built-in speakers of today’s TVs don’t have much power. If you’re interested, you can go for the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $200 following a $50 discount on its original price of $250. We’re not sure how much time is left before the offer expires, so if you want the soundbar in your living room for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar

Vizio, one of the best TV brands, is also a mainstay in our roundup of the best soundbars. The Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar is one of its most popular products, partly because of how easy it is to set up. You just need to connect everything together, plug them into a power source, and connect them to your TV. The soundbar will start automatically searching for content-producing input — you can go from unboxing to listening to music after just several minutes.

As explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the “5” in the name of the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar refers to the number of channels that it offers — the standard left and right channels, the center channel that improves dialog clarity, and rear or surround sound speakers. Meanwhile, the “1” means that it comes with a wireless subwoofer, which adds a deep booming bass to the soundbar’s output. The Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar supports DTS Virtual: X for floor-to-ceiling virtualized 3D sound, and it’s optimized to bring out the best audio performance of 4K Ultra HDR content with Dolby Audio 5.1.

If you think you need a soundbar for your home theater setup, you can’t go wrong with the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy at $50 off. You’ll only have to pay $200 instead of $250, but only if you act fast because we’re not sure when the deal ends or if stocks are already running low. There’s no time for hesitation — add the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

