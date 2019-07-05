Digital Trends
Home Theater

What is Tidal? The hi-fi streaming music service fully explained

Simon Cohen
By
what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer hero2

When it comes to streaming music services, those who live in the U.S. have access to an incredible variety of options. Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music… and that’s just the big names. But while there may be lots of streaming companies, there isn’t necessarily a lot of choice in streaming music.

That’s because many of these services have similar music catalogs, similar prices, and similar options when it comes to sound quality — which is to say, not much. That’s where Tidal comes in. It’s also a streaming music service, but that’s where the similarities end. With an emphasis on high-quality audio and a very different business model for its artists, Tidal is unique. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Tidal?

what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer web

Tidal is a music streaming subscription service with a catalog of about 60 million songs, some of which are exclusives. It also has a variety of podcasts, music videos, live concert recordings, and professionally curated playlists. As with most streaming services, it’s accessible on a wide variety of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, and platforms like Apple TV and Android TV. But two major elements let Tidal stand out in the streaming music space.

First, Tidal is owned by a group of musicians, not a corporation. Currently, the service lists Alicia Keys, Arcade Fire (Win Butler and Regine Chassagne), Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Coldplay, Daft Punk, Deadmau5, Jack White, and several other “artist owners.” Tidal claims this ownership structure not only helps to deliver exclusive music and events to its member but also lets it pay artists more money: “Tidal pays the highest ratio of royalties vs. revenues to music creators of any streaming service, and equal rates are paid to artists regardless of whether they’re signed to a major label, an indie label, or not signed to a label at all,” the company claims.

Second, in addition to its Premium base subscription level that lets listeners stream audio at 320 Kbps (about the same quality offered by Spotify, Apple Music, and others), Tidal has a more expensive “Hi-Fi” option that bumps up the entire catalog to lossless, CD-quality audio, and a limited catalog of hi-res music it calls Tidal Masters. This makes Tidal one of only two hi-res streaming services available to U.S. subscribers — the other being Quobuz.

How much does Tidal cost?

Tidal has two subscription plans, including Premium and Hi-Fi which cost $10 and $20 per month respectively. There is no free subscription level, but Tidal offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

The Premium plan gives you unlimited ad-free music across multiple devices as well as access to exclusive live Tidal X events. You can create new playlists, import your existing playlists, and download songs and videos for offline listening/viewing.

The Hi-Fi subscription gives you all of the same features as Premium, but with lossless CD-quality for all tracks streamed using FLAC 16bit/44.1kHz, and access to the hi-res, Tidal Masters recordings.

A single Tidal subscription, regardless of plan, lets you stream music to one device at a time (online mode), however, up to five devices can be used in offline mode simultaneously.

what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer ios mastersHow does Tidal Masters work?

Tidal Masters is a collection of tracks that can be streamed in hi-res audio, using the MQA codec. It’s similar to lossless file formats like FLAC, capable of delivering up to 24-bit/96KHz audio, but the MQA codec employs special compression that dramatically reduces the bandwidth needed to stream such a high-quality file.

To listen to Tidal Masters at full quality, you need a device and software that supports the MQA format. The Tidal app for iOS, Android and desktop operating systems are an easy way to get started, but for a true audiophile experience, you’re better off looking to a third-party audio system that’s compatible with Tidal/MQA, like BlueSound, Meridian, or Roon.

Keep in mind, true hi-res audio quality is very much dependent on the last pieces of the audio delivery chain, namely the digital-to-analog converter (DAC), the amplifier, and the speakers/headphones. If any of these elements aren’t high-quality or are not compatible with hi-res audio, you won’t get the full hi-res experience.

Can I buy music through Tidal?

what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer store

Yes. In addition to streaming service, Tidal has a music store that sells downloads of songs and entire albums. Prices vary considerably, not just by the artist but also by the file type. Each album or track can be downloaded as a 320Kbps MP3, or lossless FLAC 16bit/44.1kHz, but at the moment there is no hi-res option. You don’t have to be a Tidal subscriber to buy music via the Tidal store, but you do have to create a free account to keep track of your purchases.

Which speakers, devices, and software work with Tidal?

With an active Tidal subscription, you have lots of choices when it comes to listening to or watching Tidal content.

Tidal provides its own software for use on:

  • iOS devices
  • Android devices
  • Macs and PCs
  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer)

Tidal’s mobile apps are also compatible with Chromecast devices for casting audio and video.

what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer sonosThere’s extensive support for the Tidal music service on third-party sound systems, like Sonos, Denon HEOS, BlueSound, Yamaha MusicCast, and many more. Within the dedicated apps for these systems, Tidal can be added as a streaming music source using your Tidal account login email and password.

You can also integrate Tidal content into popular media player/server software, like Plex and Roon, plus there’s a Tidal add-on for Kodi.

One area where Tidal falls a little short is support for smart speakers. In 2018, it added support for Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers, but it did so using an Alexa skill, not by joining the list of supported music services within the main Alexa app.

The only way to play Tidal on Apple’s HomePod is via AirPlay from your iOS device. The same is true for Google’s Home line of smart speakers — you can cast Tidal to them from a mobile app, but there’s no native support for Tidal, so you won’t be able to say, “Hey Google, play Nipsey Hussle on Tidal.” On Sonos’ two smart speakers, the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, you get a choice between using Alexa or Google Assistant. If having voice access to Tidal matters to you, you’ll have to run Alexa (with the Tidal skill), because Google Assistant on Sonos does not play with Tidal for now.

Tidal extras

Beyond its extensive music catalog, Tidal also offers some noteworthy extra features.

Playlists

You can create, edit, and delete your own playlists from Tidal tracks. Using a third-party tool called Soundiiz, you can import your playlists from other music services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play Music. Tidal also publishes and maintains its own collection of playlists, organized by mood and genre. Moods are often activity-oriented like driving, focus, relax, or party, while genres are the more traditional categories like dance, metal, jazz, and rap.

But the really good stuff is found in the human-curated playlists. These are more than a collection of songs by a genre or theme; they’re musical education. Each one is accompanied by an article-length description, like The History of Bluenote by Evan Haga, which includes not one, but five individual playlists. Tidal Rising is a human-curated list that features rising artists that might not get visibility with audiences otherwise.

Articles and interviews

what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer article bruce springsteen

Just as impressive as the human-curated playlists are Tidal’s collection of articles and interviews. These range from album reviews like Patterson Hood’s take on Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars to Alan Light’s deep dive into the forces that shaped Prince’s obsession with perfection. These aren’t just hot takes on the latest trends — they’re considered posts by those who know music best: Musicians, producers, and expert journalists.

Podcasts

Tidal features several audio podcasts, though it’s a fairly small collection compared to services like Spotify. On the other hand, it also produces a number of original video podcasts, like Next Level with Jorge Bernal, and Live at Made in America 2018.

Videos

Speaking of videos, this is one area where Tidal really shines. With over 250,000 music videos, live concert recordings, and special shows like In Praise of Prince, Rough Draft, and Fresh Cuts, it’s worth downloading the Tidal app to a video device like Apple TV or Android TV so you can experience these videos on the big screen.

MyMix

MyMix is Tidal’s answer to Spotify’s recommendation algorithm. After a few days of observing what you like to listen to, Tidal will build up to six MyMix playlists that pull from your most heavily played artists and tracks, while integrating recommended new songs from matching genres. If you tend to be a devotee of a single genre, you may only get one of these MyMix lists, but if your tastes are varied you’ll get more, giving you the chance to stick with a type of music while still being exposed to new tracks.

Interactive credits

what is tidal hi fi streaming music explainer credits

Introduced in July 2019, interactive credits give you a new way to explore the music you love, but especially the people who made it. Within every artist page is a list of tracks and albums that can be filtered by songwriter, musician, or production. The name of each person who is credited with these various roles is linked to yet another page dedicated to that individual. It’s a clever feature that rewards you for your curiosity by showing you music you might never have found otherwise while revealing musical connections you might not have known about.

Tidal is just one in a long list of available streaming services, and there are plenty of arguments for choosing others when it comes to playlists, interface, etc. That said, if you’re looking for higher-quality streaming, or just something different than the norm, you may want to give Tidal a shot.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best HDTV antennas for 2019
Sony-WH-XB900N
Product Review

Sony’s WH-XB900N bring the bass, but you might wish they didn't

Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones aim to bring big bass and solid noise cancellation for $100 less than the brand’s flagship WH-1000XM3. And while we love their usability and feature set, their performance makes a good case to…
Posted By Parker Hall
samsung nu6900 65 inch walmart deal class 4k ultra hd smart led hdr tv
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale cuts $200 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Boasting a stunning picture quality and smart functionalities, the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV makes a solid midrange 4K TV at this price. Order yours today on Walmart for only $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart slices $102 off this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV during 4th of July sale

Samsung released a more budget-friendly line of 4K TVs. Check out Walmart if you are looking for a great UHD TV deal. The retail giant is offering a $102 discount on the Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different tech

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Josh Levenson
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (July 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
are expensive hdmi cables worth buying we asked an expert mem 3
Home Theater

These are the best HDMI cables for streaming all kinds of audio and video

Not all HDMI cables are created equal, but you don't need to spend an arm and leg to get one with the latest specs and performance. Here are our picks for the best cables that won't break the bank.
Posted By Simon Cohen
sony wf 1000xm3 news s magnetholdingchargingcase large
Home Theater

Sony aims shrink ray at noise-canceling headphones with its WF-1000XM3 earbuds

Sony has announced its latest pair of true wireless headphones, taking a shrink ray to the same excellent noise-canceling technology in its over-ear WH-1000XM3 to create the new WF-1000XM3 model.
Posted By Parker Hall
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Home Theater

The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

We've sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 65 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $202 discount on Amazon

Amazon joined the rest of the retail giants in offering sales during the Fourth of July. They are slashing a hefty 22% off the Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV. From $900, it is now down to $698.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sony home theater 2018 ht z9f soundbar lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy discounts $200 off Sony HT-Z9F 3.1 soundbar for 4th for July weekend

If you are looking to complete your dream home theater, check Best Buy's Fourth of July deal on the Sony HT-Z9F soundbar. You can get a $200 discount if you order yours until Saturday, July 6.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent HD antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be tricky. To aid in your cord-cutting quest, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Seinfeld The Strike
Home Theater

Hulu’s new Seinfeld shuffle could (and should) be the future of streaming

Hulu's new idea to randomize Seinfeld is great, but it doesn't go far enough. If streamers really want to get our attention, offering new kinds of randomization like a playlist shuffle key could be the future.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson