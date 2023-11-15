 Skip to main content
YouTube’s enhanced 1080p video now available on more devices

A settings screen showing enhanced bitrate in the YouTube app on an Android phone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While it’s not unheard of, it was a little odd for iOS devices to get first dibs when YouTube introduced 1080p “Premium” video. But all is now right in the world — “we heard our users loud and clear,” YouTube says — as YouTube Premium subscribers now can enjoy that better-looking video on Android devices, on smart TVs, and in a web browser.

YouTube announced the additional devices today on its official YouTube blog.

You still don’t really have to do anything manually to take advantage of the increased bitrate, save for forking over some money each month. At the moment — and after a price increase in mid-2023 — that stands at $14 for an individual account, or $23 for family plans that let up to six accounts take advantage. Otherwise, it’ll just work automatically if your network connection is good enough and your viewing settings are locked to something lower-res.

Enhanced 1080p bitrate isn’t the only thing you’ll get with YouTube Premium, of course. The biggest selling point is still a YouTube experience without ads before and during videos. (They can’t do anything about creators doing their own ads, of course.) And you’ll be spared display ads, too. You’ll also have the ability to download videos for offline viewing, play YouTube in the background, pick up where you left off (now available on smart TVs and tablets, too — use “premium controls” that give you even more control, and picture-in-picture support, to name but a few.

And one more pretty major sweeter: You’ll also get access to YouTube Music Premium, which might well save you from paying separately for something like Spotify or Apple Music if you’re looking to cut down on subscriptions and save a few bucks.

Is the enhanced 1080p bitrate worth paying for? Maybe not on its own. (And you can definitely make the argument that maybe YouTube shouldn’t kneecap its own playback quality, but that’s another post for another time.)

But throw in better bitrate with all the other benefits you get with YouTube Premium? That’s a slightly less painful subscription pill to swallow.

What is YouTube Music? Everything you need to know
YouTube Music Logo.

Google once had its own dedicated music player called Google Play Music -- and if you’ve looked into that streaming option lately, you will see that it’s been shut down. As you may know, people regularly use YouTube itself to play music, search for new songs, and assemble playlists of their favorites. This prompted Google to release a new, upgraded service called YouTube Music, a music-only source for streaming your tunes.

Is YouTube Music a contender along with apps like Spotify, Tidal, or Apple Music? Well, that may depend on how much you use YouTube to look for music and how important music videos are to you. Here’s everything you should know.

Read more
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are now more expensive, too
YouTube Premium on iPhone.

Get ready to pay a little more for a couple of Google's streaming options. As spotted by 9to5 Google, YouTube Premium — the add-on that (among other things) gets rid of advertising on YouTube — is now $2 more expensive each month, landing at $14. The annual subscription rate also is going up to $140, an increase of $20.

Meanwhile, the standalone subscription to YouTube Music (which you get for free if you sign up for YouTube Premium) is increasing by a dollar to $11 a month. That brings it in line with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal. Spotify now undercuts them all by that single dollar.

Read more
What is YouTube Premium? Price, content, and more
YouTube Music

With so many different apps, services, and streaming platforms out there, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out which ones are right for you. And navigating YouTube's latest suite of products presents a similar issue. The Google-run video-hosting website, launched in 2005, is massively popular, with more than 400 hours of video uploaded every minute. But lately, the service's many expansions in the search for more revenue have made things a bit convoluted.

In the past few years, we've seen the launch of YouTube Music, YouTube TV, the now-defunct YouTube Go, and the one you've probably heard about most lately, YouTube Premium. If you're wondering what exactly that means, read on as we explain what YouTube Premium is, how much it costs, and whether it's right for you.
What is YouTube Premium?

Read more