YouTube TV, Sinclair swing and miss on contract negotiations

YouTube TV was sitting on a fastball, and Sinclair threw a curve.

YouTube TV, YouTube’s live TV streaming service, announced via Twitter on Thursday that it was unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group during renegotiations, and will no longer offer Fox Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network, beginning February 29.

The breakdown in negotiations is expected to affect coverage of at least 15 of 30 MLB teams, with baseball’s Opening Day a month away. Sinclair pulling its channels from YouTube TV will also affect 40 teams across baseball, the NBA, and the NHL.

In a string of tweets, YouTube TV said that it has “contracts with content owners that are periodically renegotiated.” Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns both Fox Regional Sports Network and YES Network, is one of those content owners. In fact, it’s one of the largest owners of local TV stations in the U.S.

YouTube TV claimed in subsequent tweets that the agreement failure is a “reflection of the rising cost of sports content,” and noted that other TV services have “also decided to remove Fox Regional Sports Networks from their lineups.”

Services like Sling TV and FuboTV have also dropped Fox Regional Sports Networks. FuboTV dropped the service on January 1, citing that stand-alone rates for the channels were “not consistent with FuboTV’s mission to provide value and keep costs low to consumers.”

Sling TV put out a similar, more strongly worded statement on its negotiations with Sinclair, saying that the group has “made the deliberate decision to block your access to their channels. They have made unreasonable demands, and we refuse to impose those demands on you, our customer.”

Hulu + Live TV and AT&T TV Now are the only remaining services that will provide Sinclair’s sports channels.

YouTube TV concluded its thread by thanking customers for their membership, as they “strive to build the best possible streaming experience.”

YouTube TV, which has offered 70-plus channels and unlimited cloud DVR, costs $50 per month for a subscription.

