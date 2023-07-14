5 cool smart home gadgets for summer 2023

Summer is in full swing, and it’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. It’s also a great time to think about upgrading your smart home, as there’s nothing worse than coming back from a day of adventuring to a house that’s having trouble staying cool.

From ways to cool your home and cut your energy bills to innovative gadgets for your next camping trip, here’s a look at five cool smart home products to check out this summer.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller

Pros Models for mulitple yard sizes

Easy installation process

Monitors local weather patterns Cons Expensive

Requires in-ground sprinkler system

If you’re looking for a way to improve your in-ground sprinkler system, look no further than the Rachio 3. This fancy system is designed to replace your old, traditional sprinkler controller, giving you the ability to set different watering schedules for different portions of your yard, access your usage history remotely, and more. Best of all, the system can account for local weather patterns, changing how it waters based on wind, rain, and other parameters.

Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier

Pros Rated for large rooms

Powerful HEPA filters

Multiple cleaning modes Cons Bulky design

With the warmth of summer comes an increased chance for wildfires. Even if you don’t live in a location vulnerable to wildfires, there’s a good chance smoke from up north will roll down to your location, making a good air purifier worth its weight in gold. The Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier is more than up to the task, as it's rated for 500-square-foot rooms and features multiple operating modes to handle all kinds of airborne particulates.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Pros Can be controlled remotely

Ability to set schedules

Works seamlessly with Alexa Cons Installation can be tricky

The affordable Amazon Smart Thermostat is a great way to cut down your energy bills this summer. All told, you can save around $50 annually. It may not seem like much, but it’ll quickly add up over the years. There’s also a good chance you’ll qualify for a rebate on your purchase (making it remarkably cheap to upgrade). Toss in the ability to easily program cooling schedules, remote access via the smartphone app, and support for Alexa, and there’s a lot to love about this smart thermostat.

IKEA Fyrtur Smart Blinds

Pros Multiple available sizes

Elegant design

Remote controlled Cons Limited smart home integration options

Aside from installing a smart thermostat, smart blinds are a great way to keep your home cool and save energy this summer. The IKEA Fyrtur Smart Blinds are among the best available in 2023, thanks to their ability to fully block out light and a streamlined design. They're also cordless (which is great for families with children) and available in eight different sizes – making it easy to find one that fits your needs.

EcoFlow Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner

Pros Futuristic design

Heats and cools for year-round use

Impressive cooling power Cons Expensive

Large design

Looking to do a bit of camping? Beat the heat with the EcoFlow Wave 2, which offers up to eight hours of portable air-cooling abilities. Five minutes of cooling can drop the temperature by a staggering 18 degrees – though your mileage may vary based on the size of your camper and the current temp. But if you’re trying to explore the great outdoors during a heatwave, consider checking out the EcoFlow Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner to help keep you cool.

