The Google Nest Mini is almost identical to the old Mini

We just posted about a Canadian company possibly leaking the code name and price for the new Google Mini that should be debuting tomorrow, October 15, at the Google hardware event, but it looks like a European site has now leaked, well, everything. The site, WinFuture, has photos and descriptions of the new device, reportedly called the Google Nest Mini.

As we reported earlier, online retailer PC-Canada listed several suspicious items on its Google device page. One seemed to be a new Google Mini device, code-named Valens. The European site WinFuture shows a device that looks identical to the current Minis on the market. The only big difference is that the device can be wall-mounted, as evidenced by the hanger on the back of the device. The device also seems to have an extra-long cable that will allow it to reach outlets from wherever it is placed. The site also states that this new Mini is made, at least in part, from recycled plastic bottles and the device will come in four different colors, including black, gray, coral, and blue.

It seems to work much like the older Mini. “The Google Nest Mini both works with 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with dual-band support (2.4 / 5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0, and features built-in Chromecast support, just like its predecessor for audio playback,” the WinFuture site said in their blog post.

If this news seems underwhelming, don’t worry. This new information provided by the site may not be correct and there isn’t any news on any voice features that the device may have. We’ll just have to wait until the event to find out. Of course, we will have all of the latest news on the new Mini and all of the other products as it becomes available.

What will be unveiled tomorrow? We know the Google event will include a Pixel 4, as Google has already confirmed that. And beyond a new Mini and the Pixel 4, we anticipate a new Pixelbook, a Pixel watch and more. If you would like to watch a livestream of the products as they are being revealed, here’s how to watch the Google event tomorrow.

