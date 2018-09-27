Digital Trends
Smart Home

Alexa will soon be able to hear you whisper — and answer in kind

Patrick Hearn
By

Amazon will introduce a new “whisper” mode to Alexa starting in October. This mode will enable all Alexa-enabled devices to listen for and respond to whispered speech and whisper a reply back. The mode came about as part of Amazon’s push for Alexa to incorporate more natural, intuitive language and cue in on conversational clues. The company has made consistent improvements to the Alexa system and voice recognition processes, and the Whisper mode is one of a bevy of new features.

Gone are the days when you wake your partner up first thing in the morning when asking Alexa for the weather. You can still get that information, of course; you just whisper, and Alexa will automatically whisper the response back to you.

The programming and logic involved in this process is complex. When you whisper, the words come out unvoiced, which means there is little to no vibration of the vocal cords. Emulating this response from an Alexa without simply lowering the volume takes a certain amount of creative thinking, but the entire process will be explained in December at the IEEE Workshop on Spoken Language Technology.

Whisper Mode is one of many features that have been added to Alexa over the past year, including Guard and Hunches. Guard lets you say, “Alexa, I’m leaving,” and the device will automatically arm and activate your security system. The system will also listen for the sound of glass breaking, smoke detectors, or carbon monoxide detectors and alert you via push notification if it hears any of these. This will be available on Echo devices later in the year.

Hunches allows Alexa to learn your daily routines and act on them. For example, if you tell Alexa goodnight, she may respond with, “Good night. You left your living room light on. Should I turn it off?” This feature gives Alexa more control over your connected devices, but adds a level of convenience in case you forget to turn anything off. This feature will also be available later in the year.

Alexa is also adding Tital, a music streaming service. This service will be available on all Echo devices and uses the Music Skill API introduced on September 20.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Amazon Echo 2017 review top lit
Product Review

Amazon's new Echo is smaller and cheaper; firmware upgrade improves sound

The all-new Echo is shorter, cuter, and comes with several different color and fabric choices. Our Amazon Echo review reveals that while the acoustics initially weren't great upon release, a firmware upgrade has improved the sound.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
irobot roomba i7+ review profile
Product Review

Robovacs are cheap now, but this self-emptying Roomba is worth paying more for

The range-topping, reimagined Roomba i7+ offers great cleaning performance, multi-floor mapping and automatic dirt disposal, throwing shade on discount dirt-busters and reinventing the robovac market.
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon echo plus 1st generation vs 2nd gen
Smart Home

Looking to upgrade your Echo Plus? New one is shorter, cuter, sounds better

Which Echo Plus should you buy? This guide compares the Echo plus 1st generation and the Echo Plus 2nd generation, explaining the features, sound, and all the ins and outs of each device to help you decide whether to upgrade.
Posted By Erika Rawes
ilux floodlights create colorful scenes inside and out le smart led flood light
Smart Home

LE iLUX floodlights let you create colorful scenes inside or outside your home

The iLUX floodlights let you light up huge parts of your home at once with their 120-lumen bulbs. Each light has 16 million color combinations and can be controlled with the touch of a button.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
1147340 autosave v1 the internet of things
Smart Home

AT&T and Ericsson team up to improve ‘Internet of Things’ security

AT&T and Ericsson have teamed up to combat cybersecurity threats in the IoT world. With a growing number of business implementing connected devices into their day-to-day operations, steps must be taken to safeguard data.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Honeywell Lyric T5 review
Smart Home

Honeywell’s server outage leaves people out in the cold (or heat)

A recent server outage left Honeywell users unable to control their smart home devices remotely. However, users claim the problem has been going on for much longer than just Tuesday.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in 10 more cities

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 48 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

First press render of the Google Pixel Stand has leaked online

Google may be working on a new accessory for the Pixel phone that turns the device into a smart screen, complete with a display to visualize Google Assistant interactions. It could arrive with the new Pixel 3 range expected later this year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon alexa fund plant prefab investment home in santa monica
Smart Home

Alexa invests in manufactured housing with Plant Prefab startup

Amazon's Alexa Fund invested in Plant Prefab, a manufactured home startup that focuses on smart home technology and sustainable building practices. Backing prefabricated housing is a strategic move to boost smart home implementations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
The Jetsons Technology Robot Assistants
Smart Home

Survey says: We’d rather let robots cook than drive

More people would be comfortable letting robots service cars than drive them, a new survey by Study.com shows. And fully half of those surveyed would be fine with a robot chef or personal trainer.
Posted By Denny Arar
amazon is opening a new brick and mortar store with twist 4 star
Business

Amazon is opening a new brick-and-mortar store with a twist

Adding to its brick-and-mortar book stores and Amazon Go grocery outlets, the online shopping giant is about to open a new retail store in New York City that only sells items that have been rated four stars and higher on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple homepod grovemade stand black cork 720x463 f01b9cd4 1a1a 45e9 8bad d4ad15c95be2
Smart Home

How to make calls on the HomePod

Did you know that your HomePod can now take calls if you use an iPhone? Turn your HomePod into a speakerphone at any time. Here's everything you need to know on how to make calls on the HomePod.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma