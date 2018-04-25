Amazon gets kid friendly with Echo Dot Kids Edition, FreeTime Unlimited

Share

Today’s children are already more tech savvy than we are. After all, while many of today’s parents grew up with teddy bears, they grew up with tablets. And now, Amazon is helping this youngest generation experience the wonders of innovation in a kid-friendly manner. Today, April 25, the smart home giant debuted a Kids Edition of the Amazon Echo Dot, as well as Amazon FreeTime on Alexa, heralded as an all-new Alexa experience built specifically with children in mind.

Amazon FreeTime boasts a set of parental controls and tools that make Alexa more family friendly, including explicit song filtering, bedtime limits, household communications, and disabled voice purchasing. Better still, Alexa can serve as a proxy teacher for your kids, too, what with educational questions-and-answer sessions, and even positive reinforcement for saying “please.”

And if you opt for the new Amazon FreeTime Unlimited option, you’ll have access to a content subscription service exclusive to Echo devices that grants access to more than 300 children’s books from Audible; as well as kid-friendly, ad-free radio stations and playlists; character alarms; and premium Alexa skills from kid favorites like Disney, Nickelodeon, and National Geographic. This option will set you back $3 per month for Prime members.

While you can easily access these new offerings on your existing Echo device, you may still want to consider the Echo Dot Kids Edition. It looks very similar to its more mature siblings, but as you might expect, comes in more kid-friendly colored cases, like blue, green, and red. And to make the Echo Dot even more kid-proof, this device comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, so even if your tot plays a little too rough with Alexa, Amazon will replace the Dot for free.

The Kids Edition comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited, but even after this year is up, parents will still have access to Amazon FreeTime. That means they’ll be able to pause Echo’s functionality during dinner or homework time, limit the services and skills their kids can use, block explicit songs, or have Alexa answer questions about math, spelling definitions, and more. As ever, the more you use Alexa, the smarter she gets.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition will begin shipping on May 9, but can be pre-ordered starting today for $80. Both Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited will begin rolling out on May 9 as well.

“Tens of millions of households already use Alexa, and today we’re excited to introduce an entirely new way for kids to have fun and learn with Alexa,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. “With Echo Dot Kids Edition and FreeTime on Alexa, parents can have peace of mind knowing their kids are getting age-appropriate content while they listen to music, ask questions, enjoy Audible books, use Alexa skills, and more. We can’t wait for parents and kids to try this out.”