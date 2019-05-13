Share

For one day, today only, Amazon knocked down the regular price of the Ninja OP401 8-quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker. You can save $81 on this crowd-size combination steamer, pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper, and dehydrator as long as you complete the sale before midnight tonight Pacific time.

We hunt for deals every day, looking for the best discounts. Amazon’s 24-hour deals of the day have aggressive price cuts, and the deal for the 8-quart Ninja Foodi is a killer. Whether you’re shopping for a Father’s Day gift, a wedding present, or you want a little extra help in your kitchen with a multipurpose cooker, this deal helps you save $81.

The Ninja 8-quart Foodi OP401 Multi-Cooker delivers big-time. Why buy a separate pressure cooker and air fryer, when this one appliance can do both and so much more. The largest Foodi model has 1700 watts of cooking power you can use to pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate.

You can cook a 7-pound chicken in the Foodi’s crisper, which lets you combine functions. One suggestion is to defrost and cook the chicken first in pressure cooker mode – up to 70% faster than conventional cooking methods. When the chicken is cooked, use the Foodi’s TenderCrisper to crisp the outside. Unlike Ninja’s smaller, 6.5-quart Foodi, this model also dehydrates to remove moisture in fruit, vegetables, and meat to make chips and jerky.

The Ninja Foodi OP401 includes the 1,700-watt cooker, an attached pressure lid, an 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, a separate crisper lid (the pressure lid flips out of the way), a 5-quart ceramic-coated cook and crisp basket, a stainless Steel reversible cooking rack, and a recipe book.

The 8-quart Ninja Foodi has many fans among Amazon customers. In 457 customer reviews, the Foodi has a 4.6-star out of 5-star rating. Customers particularly like the Foodi’s versatility, safety features, and ease of use.

Normally priced at $280, the Ninja 8-quart Foodi OP401 Multi-Cooker is on sale for $199 just for today. If you’ve been thinking about buying a pressure cooker or an air fryer, why not buy this Amazon customer favorite to get both functions in one countertop appliance? You’ll save space in your kitchen and money in your wallet, but you have to act today.

