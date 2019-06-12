Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon presents a jaw-dropping deal on a renewed Roomba 860 robot vacuum

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 4
amazon presents jaw dropping deal on renewed roomba 860 robot vacuum irobot robotic 3
amazon presents jaw dropping deal on renewed roomba 860 robot vacuum irobot robotic 2
amazon presents jaw dropping deal on renewed roomba 860 robot vacuum irobot robotic 4
amazon presents jaw dropping deal on renewed roomba 860 robot vacuum irobot robotic 1

Amazon just made a 40% price cut on an already heavily discounted certified refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 a premium-level robot vacuum.

The Roomba 860’s cleaning head automatically adjusts to various types of flooring as it moves from hard floors to carpeting and back, so the robot vac’s brushes can clean effectively and efficiently. With five times the power of base Roomba models, the 860 has a 3-stage cleaning system with power-lifting suction, a side sweeping brush, and tangle-free multi-surface brushes to suck up dog hair and embedded dirt and debris. If you’re in the market for a Roomba with premium features, this deal can help you save up to $180 on an Amazon certified unit that’s already $149 less than a new Roomba 860. Your potential savings compared to buying a new Roomba 860 could be up to $329.

Buy Now

You can schedule the Roomba 860 to clean rooms up to seven times a week or just press the big “Clean” button on the top of the vacuum. When the 860’s battery runs low, the robot vac returns to its docking station to recharge. This model also has a full bin indicator, so you don’t have to keep checking.

The Roomba 860 also comes with a Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier so you can control where it cleans. In Virtual Wall Mode, you can close off whole sections of an open floor plan. Halo Mode is useful for keeping the vacuum away from pet dishes or other items you’d prefer not to have bumped while the vacuum is cleaning your floors.

Short enough to fit under most furniture, the Roomba 860 uses iRobot’s iAdapt Responsive Navigation to avoid walls, furniture, and items on the floor and to stop when it detects a drop off so it won’t be damaged by falling down stairs.

Factory re-manufactured and certified electronics devices can be excellent buys, similar to buying a dealership certified used car. I’ve done both, purchased a certified used car and re-manufactured electronics including computers, keyboards, and printers, saving a considerable amount of money.

In addition to Amazon’s standard return policy, the refurbished Roomba 860 comes with a 90-day refund or replacement warranty if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

New Roomba 860’s sell for $599 and certified refurbished models normally sell for $450. This deal cuts the price to $270 while the sale lasts. If you’ve been shopping for the right deal on a powerful Roomba robot vacuum, this is an excellent opportunity.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Smart Home

Turn to tech to get a good night's sleep with one of the best sleep trackers

There are a handful of different ways you can leverage today's tech to get a good night's sleep. Here, we've rounded up six of the best sleep trackers, whether you prefer a bedside solution or one tailor-made for your mattress.
Posted By Ed Oswald
what is prime now amazon day packages
Smart Home

FedEx drops Amazon U.S. delivery contract. Here’s why you shouldn’t care

FedEx decided to bail on renewing its Amazon U.S. domestic express delivery contract. There's no change in agreements for international services, but here's why FedEx's decision doesn't matter for Amazon Prime orders in the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not home

How do you like the idea of having your online grocery order delivered to your refrigerator when you're not in? Walmart is launching such a service in the fall, though Amazon has offered a similar delivery option for a while now.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

The Amazon Echo is already a part of many households, but a series of new improvements will soon make conversations with the smart assistant far more natural and fluid than ever before.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
jasco ge z wave smart home line family photo copy
News

Jasco is behind a new line of GE Z-Wave smart home products

The new line of Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches from GE and Jasco come with QuickFit and SimpleWire technology that make it easy to fit in any home, and give you more control over your lighting experience.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Smart Home

Best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest devices for Father’s Day

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father's Day. Here are the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kiss house flat pack 4 bed bedroom
Smart Home

These excellent sunrise clocks help you wake up the right way

Do you have trouble waking up at the right time, especially if you're used to getting up with the sun? Thankfully, these alarm clocks accurately mimic the dawn, helping you to rise slowly and more naturally.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon olo food delivery beyond burger
Smart Home

Amazon Restaurants to deliver its last meal later this month

Meal-delivery service Amazon Restaurants will close down later this month. Amazon launched the business in 2015 but stiff competition in a crowded market appears to have prompted its decision to exit the market.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Deals

Amazon drops up to $50 off Ring video doorbells for its Father’s Day sale

Ring makes some of our favorite smart video doorbells, and Amazon has some nice discounts on a handful of its top-rated devices ahead of Father's Day. If you're after a last-minute gift for a security-conscious dad, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
instant pot post christmas sales ultra 3 qt 10 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

Walmart drops $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 multicooker

Walmart took a huge price cut on one of the most versatile and advanced Instant Pot multi-use programmable pressure cookers. The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Cooker is the right choice for home chefs who want total control.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is prime now amazon day packages
Mobile

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will likely be on July 15, according to leaked email

It looks like we now have an idea of when Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be, thanks to a leaked email that was sent out to promote a vacuum cleaner deal for Prime Day. According to the email, the massive shopping event will take place on July…
Posted By Christian de Looper