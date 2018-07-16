Philips Hue will light up your life for cheap on Prime Day with smart light deals

Share

A set of deals from Philips Hue, the company behind the popular line of smart lightbulbs, has the potential to light up your life this Prime Day. We’ve long been fans of the brand’s offerings, having first reviewed the company’s smart light bulbs way back in 2013. And when it comes to intelligent lighting, Philips Hue remains king today. Of course, maintaining a position at the top often means higher price points, but this Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of some pretty major savings on some of the company’s most popular offerings.

For starters, Philips Hue is offering its two-pack White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $90, which is a hefty 40 percent off the normal price. We reviewed the White Ambiance kit just a few months ago, giving it four out of five stars and applauding its useful features, great range and responsiveness, and extensive third-party app compatibility, including integrations with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Then, there’s the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus option, which lets you add a bit of shine under a sofa, cabinet, bar, or TV. This will now set you back $65, or 28 percent off its original price of $90.

And finally, if you’re looking for some portable intelligence, you can turn to the Philips Hue Go portable lamp for just $63, or 21 percent off its list price of $80.

