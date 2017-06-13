Anova Nano Precision Cooker is now available for pre-order for under $90

Update: The Anova Nano Precision Cooker is now available for pre-order, and if you act fast, you can get it for under $90.

You may not have a Michelin star (yet), but that doesn’t mean you can’t cook as though you do. And while equipping your kitchen with the tools to make a five-star meal may have once been outside your budget, that’s no longer the case thanks to the Anova and its newest product, the Anova Nano. This little device aims to make sous vide cooking accessible to home cooks everywhere, and will have a price tag of just $99. That’s less than half the cost of a one-person meal at Le Bernardin.

The new Anova Nano is now available for pre-order at the special price of $90 ($10 less than MSRP), and builds upon the company’s previous larger (and more expensive) offering. The Nano promises to be just as effective as the original Anova Precision Cooker, but a lot more accessible. “Since day one, we’ve believed that everyone should have the ability to cook like a pro with access to easy-to-use, pro-level cooking tools,” said Anova Culinary CEO and Co-founder Stephen Svajian. “We’ve seen competitors enter the market with cheaper products, but we are committed to maintaining quality and precision at a reasonable price. We will not sacrifice quality, ever.”

Along with the new Nano, Anova is also debuting a new and improved Anova Culinary App, which comes with new MultiStep and MultiCook features. The former allows you to tell the Nano to raise or lower the cooking time and temperature for different parts of your meal, whereas the latter allows you to keep tabs on multiple Anova Precision Cookers at the same time.

“Precise temperature control is key to sous vide cooking. That’s why we’ve engineered the Nano with the same level of quality and precision that you’ve come to expect from Anova to ensure that your steak is done exactly how you like it every time, no exceptions,” Said John Van den Nieuwenhuizen, Vice President of Design at Anova Culinary. “The Precision Cooker Nano is super-compact, Bluetooth-enabled, and provides users with precision down to the tenth of a degree.”