This smart sous vide cooker is $200 off in 1-day flash sale

For today only, you can buy an Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro for a massive $200 off the regular price at Best Buy. It normally costs $400 but for the next few hours, it’s down to $200 which makes it very tempting for those who love to cook. This is one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means when the day ends, the offer ends so you really only have a handful of hours to take advantage of this deal. Here’s what you need to know about it before you go for it.

Why you should buy the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro

The best sous vide machines truly revolutionize how you prepare food. By placing vacuum-bag-sealed foods in a pot of water, you really do get great results despite how unconventional it may sound. With the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro, you get 1200W of power along with a flow rate of 12L per minute, and the ability to precisely heat 100L of water.

The Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro has clearly laid out controls so you can easily be in control of everything about the cooking process. It constantly circulates water at the exact temperature required with up to 10,000 hours of continuous cooking promised via the motor. That motor is a dual-bearing brushless DC motor that has been paired with a double-core insulated heater. It means expert precision every step of the way.

The Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro is made from Teflon-coated aluminum and stainless steel materials so it’s tough, right down to being drop-tested and its IPX7 rating. The temperature probe is accurate to about 0.09F at up to 197F. It also has an improved Wi-Fi connection so you can control it away from the kitchen, being able to start, stop, or simply check in on progress. It’s truly one of the best smart kitchen appliances for busy people who love to cook well.

Sure to change how you cook forever, the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro is currently available for just $200. Usually priced at $400, it’s enjoying a $200 price cut at Best Buy but for one day only. That means you only have a matter of hours to save so much on your purchase. If you’re sold on the concept, hit the buy button now and fast. You won’t want to miss out.

