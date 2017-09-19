August Home’s smart locks and doorbell are available for pre-order

Why it matters to you August Home's new line of smart locks and a smart doorbell connect your home's security with your smartphone to give you peace of mind.

August Home recently unveiled a trio of smart home security products — including two new smart locks and a smart doorbell — designed to improve the safety of your home. The devices come equipped with DoorSense, which August says is an intelligent, integrated sensor that can give you information on whether or not your door is closed.

The August Smart Lock Pro, which the company calls “the most advanced smart lock on the market,” supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Z-Wave Plus and connects with your smartphone to ensure you are the only person who can unlock the device with a digital smart key.

The third-generation August Home lock includes a Wi-Fi hub and a Z-Wave Plus radio that is compatible with Samsung SmartThings and Wink. The company says that the new Bluetooth chipset has a longer battery life compared to its predecessor.

Forget to completely shut the door when you left for work this morning? The Smart Lock Pro can tell you that. The device connects to the cloud service in order to monitor how long the door has been open, if it opens accidentally, or if it’s forced open by someone else. It retails for $249.

“With the Smart Lock Pro, we’ve created a lock that gives people total control over their front door in ways that aren’t possible with a traditional lock,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home, in a press release. “Now, people can make sure their door is closed and locked from anywhere. We’re also expanding our offering to include a more affordable lock so everyone can make their door safer and smarter.”

The August Smart Lock, which will set you back $149, doesn’t include the Wi-Fi hub, but is a good entry point for consumers seeking to test out smart locks. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are compatible with this device, allowing you to lock or unlock your door through voice commands. The lock features a new-generation Bluetooth chip and a traditional door knob design.

The Doorbell Cam Pro will tell you who is at your door in real time with motion detectors — even if you’re not at home. The $199 gadget also has a built-in flood light. Another feature of the doorbell is HindSight, which records any movement that takes place behind your door. The smart technology records these movements, as well as several seconds of footage that took place before any motion was detected. The device is waterproof and retails for $199.

The products are now available for pre-order and will be shipped starting October 10.