Aura and artist Jonathan Adler partner to make smart frames

Why it matters to you Aura already has the smart technology piece of picture frames down pat, but now, Jonathan Adler can help on the design aspect.

New technology, meet classic design. Thanks to a new partnership between Aura and New York-based artist Jonathan Adler, you’ll be able to marry 21st century innovation with time-tested home decor. Aura, the smart frame company, has just named Jonathan Adler as its Creative Director in Residence. As a result of this new collaboration, we’ll soon see two limited-edition smart frames.

With Aura’s smart frames, you can easily gather all your favorite photos from friends and family members and display them in chic picture frames. Simply take photos at will, and the frame will automatically display the best picture in either your home or a family member’s home. And now, with the help of Jonathan Adler, these frames will be more deserving of their content than ever. The first such frame to be released will hit the market in October, and will be made available in cobalt blue with gold trim, and an iconic pattern on its backside.

“I’ve always loved Jonathan Adler’s designs. His work is beautiful, irreverent, and makes a statement,” Aura co-founder and CEO Abdur Chowdhury wrote in a blog post.

The elegant frame will still feature all of Aura’s technology. Thanks to a companion app, your smart frame will boast facial and pet recognition, unlimited photo storage, and the ability to invite as many family member as you want to contribute photos to your frame. The frame can also be pre-loaded with various images, which makes it an ideal gift. Aura’s Smart Select feature uses machine learning to determine the faces of your favorite subjects, but can also filter photos with poor resolution, poor cropping, or those featuring sensitive information (like an ID or passport).

“Homes are getting more and more packed with technology, but that doesn’t mean you should skimp on good design,” Adler said. “I am thrilled to work with Aura to design frames combining my favorite colors and patterns with their mind-blowing technology.”

Jonathan Adler’s first Aura frame will be available for purchase for $399 online and at select Jonathan Adler stores across the country. We’ll be sure to let you know when Adler’s second frame hits stores, too.