Best Buy’s best deal is an air fryer for $18 — but it ends tonight

A person removes fries from the basket of the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer.
Bella

An air fryer is a great way to bring a healthier, cleaner way to eat to your kitchen, and the current air fryer deals are a good way to save some money along the way. But one of the best air fryer deals you can land today is taking place at Best Buy where you can get the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for just $18. This air fryer would regularly cost $60, making this deal worth an impressive $42 in savings. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as it ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of options to your daily food intake, and they’re a convenient piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer is no different. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer on the food you’re cooking, with no need for oil. Its 4.2-quart capacity is large enough to cook up to 3.3 pounds of food, which generally serves between four and six people. This is a great air fryer for preparing appetizers, for cooking for small gatherings, or if you find yourself often cooking for just one or two people.

The Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer is an analog air fryer, as opposed to a digital air fryer. While digital air fryers often come with more modern bells and whistles, going with an analog air fryer is a good way to keep things simple. It utilizes easy to control knobs and a 1500-watt heating system, and has a temperature range up to 400 degrees. This makes it as competent as most digital air fryers when it comes to doing the actual work of cooking a meal. It cleans up easily when the cooking is done, as it has a dishwasher-safe non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray.

Today you can grab the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for just $18, which is a savings of $42 from its regular price of $60. Click over to Best Buy soon if this air fryer interests you, as this deal ends tonight.

This Shark cordless vacuum is $68 in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale
Someone using the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum.

It's a frustrating paradox that we see again and again. As a simple technology (such as vacuuming) gets improved upon, it can actually get more difficult to find a decent price on the product. It doesn't seem real that even when shopping through vacuum deals that it can be hard to find one under $100. You can think of it as a type of "technology inflation" with TVs being constantly filled with better and better tech. Walmart's Deals Holiday Kickoff, going through October 12th at 7PM EST, are working overtime to correct this issue, though. The Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum, once $160, is now just $68. A true price for the people, and a savings of $92. Tap the button below to make it yours, or continue reading to see if it is really worth it.

Why you should buy the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum
This is one of those deals where it really does come down to price. Even at Walmart, one of the nation's cheapest retailers, finding an affordable vacuum cleaner is tricky. On a normal day, anything bigger than a handheld car crevice cleaner will run you over $100. Even bagged, in 2023, vacuum cleaners seem to pull in big dollars. In short, when you see a functional vacuum cleaner under a $100, you buy it.

This is hands-down the best Prime Day robot vacuum deal today
The iRobot Roomba i4 cleaning the floor.

If you're looking to step into the world of robot vacuums without paying an arm and a leg, the Roomba 676 is an entry-level device that won't break the bank. While the regular price of the Roomba 676 is $209, Walmart has heavily discounted it down to $139 for Prime Day, making it a steal if you're looking for a cheap robot vacuum and one of the better Roomba deals we've seen so far.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum
Probably one of our favorite features of iRobot vacuums like the Roomba 676 is how intelligent it is. Beyond doing a pretty good job of figuring out the parameters of your home and where not to go, it can also learn your schedule to stay out of your way. As such, it can adjust to your habits and routines so you don't have to be constantly stressing about it doing its job, not to mention the app integration, which lets you give it commands directly, which helps a lot with convenience. We also really appreciate the cliff detection feature, which stops it from accidentally throwing itself off a flight of stairs, saving your stairs and potentially having to buy a new Roomba.

This KitchenAid stand mixer is discounted for Prime Day
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

While everyone is excited about October Prime Day deals, you might've completely missed that there is a big flash sale going on over at Best Buy, ending in the wee hours of Thursday morning (if you're on the East Coast). One exciting deal for those of you both aware of the Best Buy flash sale and into cooking is this KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. It's available now for just $280, which is $170 down from the usual $450. Remember, the end of this flash sale is just half a day away or less, so tap the button below and get going on your purchase if you already know this mixer is what you're after. We'll go over the finer points below if you haven't heard about it yet.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Even after a couple of hundred reviews, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer remains one of the highest-rated kitchen products on Best Buy. This is due to its solid construction and multiple uses. With 11 speeds, you can carefully control the way you mix, knead, shred, and beat with your KitchenAid mixer. With the massive 5.5 quart bowl, in just one batch you can make enough dough for about 11 dozen cookies or mash up to 6 pounds of potatoes. If you want to go further with KitchenAid, you can even add one of many attachments to quickly make veggie noodles, ice cream, and more.

