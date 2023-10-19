An air fryer is a great way to bring a healthier, cleaner way to eat to your kitchen, and the current air fryer deals are a good way to save some money along the way. But one of the best air fryer deals you can land today is taking place at Best Buy where you can get the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for just $18. This air fryer would regularly cost $60, making this deal worth an impressive $42 in savings. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as it ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of options to your daily food intake, and they’re a convenient piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer is no different. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer on the food you’re cooking, with no need for oil. Its 4.2-quart capacity is large enough to cook up to 3.3 pounds of food, which generally serves between four and six people. This is a great air fryer for preparing appetizers, for cooking for small gatherings, or if you find yourself often cooking for just one or two people.

The Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer is an analog air fryer, as opposed to a digital air fryer. While digital air fryers often come with more modern bells and whistles, going with an analog air fryer is a good way to keep things simple. It utilizes easy to control knobs and a 1500-watt heating system, and has a temperature range up to 400 degrees. This makes it as competent as most digital air fryers when it comes to doing the actual work of cooking a meal. It cleans up easily when the cooking is done, as it has a dishwasher-safe non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray.

Today you can grab the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for just $18, which is a savings of $42 from its regular price of $60. Click over to Best Buy soon if this air fryer interests you, as this deal ends tonight.

