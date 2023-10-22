Huge smart lighting sale gets you a smart bulb from $8

There are a lot of cool things smart lights can do, whether it’s setting the mood for films you’re watching or games you’re playing to having them light up and turn off according to when you come and go from your house. There’s really a huge variety of things you can do, especially if you can integrate them into your ecosystem. That said, smart lights can be quite expensive, and while some of you might be wondering, ‘are smart light bulbs worth it?‘, we’re happy to say that Best Buy is having a massive sale on smart lighting right now. In fact, you can grab a smart lightbulb for as cheap as $8, although you can also get more premium light panels as well.

What you should buy in the Best Buy smart lighting sale

On the lower end of the budget scale, there are a lot of great things you can buy, starting with lightbulbs. For example, a quick and cheap way to get some smart lighting into your house is the WiZ A19 Smart LED Bulb, which has adjustable colors and is . There’s also this great LIFX E12 Candle as an alternative to the more traditional rounded lightbulb, and it is great for things like lamps or smaller fixtures that have a smaller thread. You can pick the LIFX E12 up ; a tad bit more expensive, but it’s a bit more specialized.

In the middle of the budget scale, you’ll find several different light strips, which are probably one of the most fun ways to upscale with smart lighting. For example, you have this Govee RGBIC strip light that’s 10 feet long and is controllable through Wi-Fi, and can link up with Alexa and Google Assistant for more convenient control. The Govee RGBIC is , but if you’re with one of the other light strip brands, then Wiz has their own starter kit with a six and a half-feet light strip , and LIFX also has their own starter kit with a 40 inch light strip .

On the higher end of the budget, you get into the fancier stuff such as light panels, which you might be familiar with if you watch a lot of streamers. On the more affordable end of the scale, there’s the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels pack, which comes with 5 pieces you can adjust, and will . GE also has their own Cync Dynamic Effects Panel with a pack of eight lights, and is a bit more expensive . On the other hand, if you want something a bit more premium, you can grab the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit with nine pieces .

