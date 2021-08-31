Best dorm-friendly cooking gear for back to school

Are you heading off to college for the first time and want to equip your dorm room with everything you need? Or maybe you’re a seasoned student who wants to upgrade their cooking experience? Dorm room life doesn’t necessarily mean you have to abandon all forms of cooking. You can think creatively and learn how to cook outside the box with this must-have kitchen gear for any dorm room. Most dorm rooms are cramped and have limited space, but this cooking gear can easily be stowed away when not in use.

Besides cooking, there are many more useful tools for college students to check out and consider. From sweet smart lamps that provide ambiance for studying, to automations that help keep them on track with homework, there’s no arguing that today’s college student has a multitude of tools they need to succeed.

Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop

Don’t have a stovetop but still want to cook in a frying pan or pot? Then you should grab this portable induction burner from Duxtop. These portable units plug into your wall and cook like the burner on a stovetop. You can buy a single- or double-burner unit depending on the space you have for cooking and how much you want to cook at once. Check with your school before you add one of these to your shopping carts, though, as not all dorms allow them.

Rapid Ramen Cooker

Don’t have a stovetop in your room and can’t use an electric burner? Then you can use your microwave to do the bulk of your cooking. Microwaving is fast and easy, making it ideal for the college student on the go. You can start your day with some eggs and end it right with some cake.

And you’re not stuck with cooking only lite meals — you can quickly cook a hearty bowl of ramen and frozen veggies for dinner with the Rapid Ramen cooker This microwaveable bowl can cook ramen in less than three minutes. You also can eat right out of the bowl, cutting down on the number of dishes you need to clean.

AeroPress coffee maker

College and coffee go hand in hand. Save some cash by skipping the Starbucks and brewing up some fresh joe in your dorm room. Those who prefer to brew their own coffee would do well with an AeroPress. You do have to boil your own water. which you simply add to the coffee grinds. Then wait a few minutes and press the piping-hot coffee into your mug.

Keurig Mini

Love coffee but don’t want to wait for the water to boil and the coffee to brew? If you have the space and the money, you can upgrade to a Keurig mini. With easy cleanup thanks to disposable K-cups and fast brewing time, a Keurig is ideal for a busy student living out of a dorm room.

Magic Bullet Smoothie Blender

Need a quick breakfast on the go? Then consider adding a Magic Bullet blender to your arsenal of cooking items. The small but powerful blender takes up minimal space and can turn any fruit into a delicious breakfast smoothie. It can even make milkshakes when you need to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Hamilton Beach sandwich maker

Forget the frying pan and grab this breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach instead. This one-step cooker cooks an English muffin, a few eggs, and your favorites sides in just a few minutes. There are no greasy pans or messy cleanup. Just wipe the sandwich maker clean with a paper towel and you are ready for the next meal. Though it is advertised for making breakfast sandwiches, you can use it to chef up egg sandwiches any time of the day.

George Foreman Panini Grill and Press

Egg sandwiches are tasty first thing in the morning, but not everyone wants to down a homemade egg McMuffin for dinner. You can expand your cooking repertoire with this George Foreman panini grill and press. You can use this press to make pocket sandwiches and quesadillas that are stuffed full of your favorite combo of meats, cheeses, and sauces.

PowerXL Air Fryer Maxx Classic 4 QT

An air fryer is a kitchen ninja capable of frying chicken without oil, baking cookies, and even toasting some bread. It’s a versatile kitchen appliance that deserves a spot in your dorm room. PowerXL makes some of the most popular air fryers on the market. The 4-quart PowerXL Maxx does not disappoint with almost all the features of the bigger model but a capacity that is perfect for a single person. Best of all, people love their air fryers and have created an incredible variety of recipes to cook all sorts of different foods.

