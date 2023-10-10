 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day cordless vacuum deals right now

Noah McGraw
By

Prime Day deals go live on October 10 and 11. That makes right now a great time to buy a new cordless vacuum. We’re seeing some great cordless vacuum deals on big brands like Dyson and Samsung. Whether you’re searching for a high end machine or just something to clean your dorm room, Prime Day is a great time to do it. Below we’ve collection some great Dyson deals, as well as some cheaper options like Bissell and Shark. If you’d rather have your vacuum do all the work on its own, be sure to check out the best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals.

Bissell Powerlifter Ion — $97, was $108

The Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet cordless vacuum on a white background.
Bissell

The Bissel Powerlifter Ion is a simple, cheap vacuum with one important thing in mind: pet hair. It has been specially designed to pick up pet hair and dander. It has a two-in-one design — you can pop off the middle section and use it like a handheld dust buster. It has separate settings for hard floors and carpets, but you switch between them with a quick button press on the handle, so you can get your whole house without ever turning the vacuum off.

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum — $98, was $199

A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.
Wyze

This Wyze cordless vacuum is also focused on pet hair. It has a powerful motor for suction, and a second motor right in the brush head to give you better traction on pet hair. It has a 40 minute battery, so you can clean several rooms thoroughly without needing a recharge. You can also get a second battery. There are three different speeds, so you can go hard on your dirty carpets and conserve power on cleaner areas like hardwoods. There are six LED lights on the brush head that help illuminate dirt.

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum — $178, was $260

A man using the Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum on a carpet.
Shark

This Shark cordless vacuum is great for people with allergies. It has a HEPA filter in it, meaning it traps 99.99% of dust and allergens. It has a bristle brushroll on the main stick vacuum. You can also turn it into a handheld and apply a Pet Crevice or Dusting Brush device on the end when you’re specifically targeting pet hair. It has a 40 minute run time and an extra-large dust cup so you only need to empty it once per use.

LG CordZero A9 — $350, was $450

The LG CordZero A9 on a white background.
LG

Besides being a fantastic, powerful vacuum, the LG CordZero A9 has one standout feature: the portable charging stand. This makes charging the vacuum very simple, as you just plug it into the stand and let it rest there when you’re not using it. Unlike most Dyson models, this stand requires no installations like wall mounts. The easy controls, the universal nozzle, and the light weight all combine to make this a simple point-and-clean vacuum.

Dyson Outsize — $450, was $600

Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.
Dyson

Dyson is one of the staple vacuum brands. They’ve invented and popularized some innovative vacuum designs, like the Ball and the Stick vacuums. The Dyson Outsize is one of their standards, but everything about it has gotten bigger. It has a wider brush, a bigger dustbin and a more powerful motor than the standard V8 cordless vacuum. It can run for an hour on one charge. It’s great for pet hair and dander because it has a conical brush bar that digs deep and traps long pet hairs from surfaces like couches and rugs.

Dyson V11 Extra — $450, was $650

Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum cleaner cleaning a messy living room carpet.
Dyson

The Dyson V11 is one of the best vacuum brand’s most powerful vacuums. It has a powerful motor with 14 cyclones, meaning you’re get a great clean after just one pass. It has a great filter that will grab 99.99% of dust and particles as small as 0.3 microns. This filter is easily washable and will last just as long as the vacuum. The brush heads are designed to pick up long hairs and matted pet hairs without tangling up in the vacuum, so you’ll be cleaning out a lot fewer jams over the vacuum’s lifetime.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI — $800, was $1,000

The Bespoke Jet mounted in its stand.
Samsung

The Bespoke Series of Samsung’s Jet vacuums are incredible. They surpass nearly every vacuum in the simple categories like power and battery life, while also having some cool unique features. The battery will last for 100 minutes. Samsung claims this is the longest-lasting battery in any cordless vacuum. It has “AI cleaning,” meaning the vacuum can tell what type of surface it’s cleaning and adjust its suction type and power. It has a handy stand that also functions as an emptying container. When you plug it in to charge, it empties itself. That means you only have to empty the main container every few cleaning sessions.

