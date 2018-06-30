The best wall ovens of 2018

Share

In the past, those who opted for a wall oven over a range oven often had to compromise, settling for less space and no self-cleaning function. But manufacturers have stepped up their game in the past several years, and there are now wall ovens in multiple sizes available.

Wall oven widths come in 24, 27, 30, and 36 inches, with 30 inches being the most common size. Wall ovens are usually a lot more ergonomic than a range oven because when they are placed at eye level, you don’t have to bend and stoop in order to retrieve hot dishes. Wall ovens come in three different energy options: electric, convection, and gas.

Electric wall ovens are the most popular because they offer more flexibility in terms of where they can be placed in the kitchen, and they usually come with a wider range of cooking and baking features. Convection ovens are great for precision heating because they tend to distribute heat evenly and also expedite the baking process. But, they usually come with a heftier price tag. Gas ovens are typically the most energy efficient option because they take a shorter amount of time to heat up and cool down.

We’ve done the research for you and rounded up the best wall ovens in all three different options.

Electric wall ovens

GE Single Electric Self-Cleaning Wall Oven ($897)

This 30-inch wide wall oven from GE gives you 5.0 cubic feet of space to cook your favorite baked goods. Thanks to electronic touch controls that let you select precise heating, you can trust that heat is being evenly distributed as the oven cooks your food. The large view window also makes it easy to peek at your dish without actually having to open the oven door.

The aesthetic of the oven is also pleasing to look at thanks to its simplistic design, and you can choose from black, slate, stainless steel, or white to go with the look of your kitchen. The self-cleaning feature is also handy, as it uses a built-in steam-cleaning function to loosen any stuck-on food.

GE 27-inch Stainless Steel Electric Combination Wall Oven ($2,192+)

Want to get a wall oven and microwave in one? This model from GE eliminates the need to buy two appliances, as you get two in one. The Ten-Pass bake element in this oven helps to ensure even baking, so whether you’re cooking trays full of cookies or a big roast turkey for Thanksgiving, you can be sure that heat is being evenly distributed among your dish.

The Eight-Pass broil element also helps to brown meat effectively. And don’t worry about any drips or spills in the oven — the Steam Clean option means you never have to wipe down dirty oven racks or peel off stuck-on food. As for the microwave, it features a built-in sensor that can automatically adjust cooking times and power levels based on the food you’re trying to heat up.

GE Cafe 30-inch Double Electric Smart Wall Oven ($2,996)

For big family get-togethers and holiday parties, one oven just won’t cut it. This double wall oven provides 10 cubic feet of cooking capacity, so you won’t run out of oven space when you need it most. Glass touch controls make it simple to set cooking temperatures, and you can select from seven different cooking modes depending on whether you’re baking, roasting, or broiling.

This GE model is also a smart oven, so you can control it wirelessly through a smartphone app, an Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker or a Google Home device. Want to get updates about the status of your food without having to open the oven door? Notification lighting on the top oven door lets you know how far along the process is. A great bonus is the self-cleaning feature, meaning you’ll have an easier time scraping food bits off the oven.

Thermador 30-inch Double Electric Wall Oven ($3,999+)

While this oven will cost you, double the space means double the delicious food you’ll be able to cook. Sure, you could bake cookies and a casserole in the same oven if they have the same temperature requirements, but flavor transfer could cause both those dishes to end up with a funky taste. With this double oven, all your dishes can get their own space.

Thermador packed in a lot of features that make this a user-friendly model. Hydraulic hinges on the door prevents it from slamming shut — instead, it’ll glide closed oh-so-luxuriously. Preheat also takes just seven minutes, which shaves off several minutes of cooking time.

The oven includes 14 different cooking modes, including proof and dehydrate, so it’ll be able to handle whatever you throw in there. A built-in timer allows you to delay start, so you can put a prepared dish into the oven and bake it off later when it’s almost time to eat. The self-clean feature is also faster than most, giving your oven a thorough clean in just two hours. While the top oven does have a convection cooking feature, the bottom one does not.

Convection wall ovens

Whirlpool Gold 30-inch Single Wall Oven ($1,099)

Convection ovens distribute heat more evenly and precisely than electric or gas ovens, and that’s why this Whirlpool model shines. The appliance comes with an Accubake temperature system that surrounds food with even heat, so dishes will be cooked precisely regardless of which rack they’re on.

The oven also comes with a TimeSavor Ultra feature that uses convection cooking to distribute heat from four directions, allowing you to enjoy shorter cooking times and more flavorful foods. The SteamClean function will make your oven spotless after a long day of cooking, using just heat and some water — no chemicals or harsh cleaners necessary. The 5.0-cubic-foot model comes in black, black ice, stainless steel, or white.

Bosch Wall Oven Series 500 ($1,999)

It’s the integrated smart technology that puts this Bosch oven above the competition. All you have to do is download the app, which offers recipes that you can then send straight to the oven once your dish is ready to bake. Use the app to set a preheat temperature, receive notifications when the oven is pre-heated, and even adjust the temperature during the cooking process.

The oven includes a number of different cooking settings, such as roast, slow cook, proof, and even pizza. The convection option is especially handy when you’re cooking a dish that requires maximum temperature evenness and control. The buttons on the control panel are user-friendly (and pretty fun), thanks to a ring control rarely seen on other models. The 24-inch oven is great at what it does, although due to its smaller size, it won’t fit a standard-sized cookie sheet.

Samsung 30-inch Single Wall Oven ($1,940)

If you want to cook dishes that are crispy on the outside but oh-so-moist on the inside, this Samsung wall oven is sure to do the trick. With steam cooking and dual convection functions, this oven circulates heat efficiently so you end up with more precise cooking. The 5.1-cubic-foot appliance is large enough to accommodate large dishes or even multiple dishes at a name, whether you’re baking off three casseroles or cooking a huge roast turkey.

Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use your smartphone to check in on what’s cooking, monitoring the temperature to ensure your dish will come out of the oven perfectly cooked. Rapid preheat is another feature that almost eliminates the need for preheating entirely, shaving off at least 10 to 15 minutes from your overall cooking time.

You can also opt to use the Delay Bake function, which lets you put prepared dishes in the oven, ready to be baked off later whenever you’re ready. The oven comes in stainless steel and black stainless, and the electronic touch display stays hidden until it’s activated, giving the appliance a simple and pleasing aesthetic.

LG Electronics 30-inch Single Electric Wall Oven ($1,697)

This large-capacity oven, with 4.7 cubic feet of space, will make prepping for that bake sale or cooking for Thanksgiving dinner a breeze. SmoothTouch buttons on the control panel are easy to use, and a large window allows you to monitor how the baking is coming along without having to open the door.

A recessed broiler stays hidden, which maximizes the interior space and makes cleaning easier. For flexibility while you’re cooking, the oven comes with three heavy-duty cooking racks and five rack positions. The convection feature allows air to circulate more efficiently, producing dishes that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

The EasyClean feature eliminates the need for you to clean your oven, as it will take care of this by itself in just 20 minutes.

Gas wall ovens

Frigidaire Single Gas Wall Oven Self-Cleaning ($1,300+)

This 24-inch-wide oven is the perfect compact size for many households, but don’t let that fool you into thinking this oven skimps on features. With touch pad controls, you can regulate cooking temperatures precisely, and the Dual Radiant Baking and Roasting feature ensures heat is always distributed evenly.

Want to take a peek at the food before it’s done? Rather than opening the oven door and letting heat out, look through the generously sized window, lit up by halogen lighting. This Frigidaire model also comes with a self-cleaning cycle that will make your oven spotless in just two hours. Don’t have a lot of space in your kitchen? A convenient storage drawer under the oven is handy for storing oven mitts, baking dishes, and more.

Summit 24-inch Single Gas Wall Oven ($693)

If you’re looking for a budget oven that can still do a good job of cooking dinner, look no further than this 24-inch-wide model from Summit. Whether you’re limited on funds or kitchen space, this no-frills oven eliminates all the bells and whistles and focuses on the basics.

This gas oven only comes with a few features: a dial control that lets you set the cooking temperature, a digital clock that includes a timer, and a removable two-piece broiler pan. Despite the inexpensive price, the exterior is still aesthetically pleasing, with stainless steel-wrapped doors that feature towel-bar handles for easy grip and convenience. Want to glance at the food while it’s cooking? Simply turn on the interior light for a preview.

