Blink security cameras are known for their ease of installation and use, so if you need an extra layer of protection for your home, you may want to take advantage of the Black Friday deals that offer discounts on the brand’s devices. There are lots of bundles that you can get for even cheaper prices too, which will allow you to cover more areas around the house with just one purchase. You’re going to have to choose what to buy as soon as possible though, because with the popularity of Blink camera Black Friday deals, stocks may sell out sooner than you expect.

Best Blink camera Black Friday deal

The Blink Mini is a pretty cheap security camera that’s even more affordable for Black Friday, but don’t let the low cost fool you. It’s packed to the brim with features that will help give you peace of mind, including looking through its 1080p HD camera and accessing two-way audio through its microphone and speakers via the Blink app. You’ll also be able to receive alerts on your smartphone when the security camera detects motion, and it also works with smart devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa so you can ask the digital assistant to engage live view and activate the camera, among other functions. Usually $35, the Blink Mini is down to just $20 following a $15 discount from Best Buy for Black Friday.

Best Blink camera bundle Black Friday deals

If you purchase a Blink camera bundle from this year’s Black Friday deals, you’ll get multiple security cameras that will help you provide better protection for your family. Since they’ll all be accessible through the Blink app, you can easily see what’s happening inside and outside the house. These bundles already offer savings normally, but with the shopping holiday’s discounts, you’ll get them for an even lower price. You’ll just have to proceed with the transaction immediately when one of these bundles catches your eye because we’re not sure how much time is remaining for each of them.

