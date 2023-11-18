 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Blink Black Friday deals: Get a security camera for $20

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Blink Outdoor security camera, wet from the rain.
Blink

Blink security cameras are known for their ease of installation and use, so if you need an extra layer of protection for your home, you may want to take advantage of the Black Friday deals that offer discounts on the brand’s devices. There are lots of bundles that you can get for even cheaper prices too, which will allow you to cover more areas around the house with just one purchase. You’re going to have to choose what to buy as soon as possible though, because with the popularity of Blink camera Black Friday deals, stocks may sell out sooner than you expect.

Best Blink camera Black Friday deal

blink mini indoor camera white set in a living room blurred in the background
Digital Trends

The Blink Mini is a pretty cheap security camera that’s even more affordable for Black Friday, but don’t let the low cost fool you. It’s packed to the brim with features that will help give you peace of mind, including looking through its 1080p HD camera and accessing two-way audio through its microphone and speakers via the Blink app. You’ll also be able to receive alerts on your smartphone when the security camera detects motion, and it also works with smart devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa so you can ask the digital assistant to engage live view and activate the camera, among other functions. Usually $35, the Blink Mini is down to just $20 following a $15 discount from Best Buy for Black Friday.

Best Blink camera bundle Black Friday deals

Three of the third-generation Blink Outdoor security camera, on a white background.
Blink

If you purchase a Blink camera bundle from this year’s Black Friday deals, you’ll get multiple security cameras that will help you provide better protection for your family. Since they’ll all be accessible through the Blink app, you can easily see what’s happening inside and outside the house. These bundles already offer savings normally, but with the shopping holiday’s discounts, you’ll get them for an even lower price. You’ll just have to proceed with the transaction immediately when one of these bundles catches your eye because we’re not sure how much time is remaining for each of them.

  • Blink Mini (2-pack) —
  • Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen, 2-pack) —
  • Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen, 3-pack) —
  • Blink Outdoor (4th Gen, 2-Pack) —
  • Blink Outdoor (4th Gen, 3-Pack) — 
  • Blink Outdoor (4th Gen, 5-Pack) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deals (and accessories from $17)
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

It may seem early, but the best Black Friday deals are starting to trickle out ahead of the major holiday shopping event. It doesn't really matter what you're looking for, specifically, there are so many deals and discounts that now's probably the best time to shop. There's almost no sense in waiting until the official Black Friday or Cyber Week, unless you've seen a deal you know you want. Retailers actually raise prices many times before these big sales so the discounts aren't as good as you think they are. Speaking of deals, name brand goods are on sale at incredible prices right now, like KitchenAid stand mixers. They can take your food prep and ingredient mixing to new heights. We've scoured the various retailer sites to find the best of the best KitchenAid stand mixer Black Friday deals, and they're all here in one place. Why not take a look?
Best KitchenAid stand mixer Black Friday deals

Stand mixers are versatile tools that you can use to mix, blend, and concoct various ingredients for meals and food prep. KitchenAid, obviously, is a well known brand in the kitchen and cooking world and its stand mixers are known for quality and reliability.

Read more
The best Vitamix blender Black Friday deals — from just $125
Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders around, and they're a great investment if you plan on putting them to work every day. With Black Friday deals going on right now, this is your chance to upgrade to a great blender for a similarly excellent price. We've picked out the very best Vitamix blender deal below along with some other options you might want to consider buying.
Best Vitamix blender Black Friday deal
Vitamix Explorian E310 blender -- $290, was $350

The Vitamix Explorian E310 blender is perfect for making a variety of different textures and liquids. It has 10 variable speeds plus a pulse setting so you can easily use it to prepare soup, make fresh salsa, or even knead dough. It has a powerful 2 HP motor for handling even the toughest of ingredients while its 48 ounce container is perfect for formulating medium-size batches of whatever you're cooking. It's easily cleaned in the dishwasher or you can add soap and warm water and the machine can clean itself in just 30 to 60 seconds.

Read more
Black Friday Deal: Grab Eureka NEW400 wet-dry vac for cleaning all spills
Eureka NEW400 with child sleeping quiet operation

Vacuums are expensive. Feature-rich vacuums, especially wet-dry vacuums that can handle all spills, are even pricier. Recognizing that there’s a gap in the market for more affordable options, Eureka has delivered one for under $200. Get excited. They're perfect for cleaning sticky messes, whether you made them, your kids, or your pets. But the most important distinction is that wet and dry vacuums can vacuum and mop all in one go, and you don't have to swap out devices, attachments, or anything else. At least, that's the case with Eureka's excellent NEW400 wet and dry all-in-one vacuum. It's even self-propelled to make it easier on you -- and it takes less effort to glide around your floors.

Here's the best part of all, though. For Black Friday, running from November 17 to November 27, you can save big on the Eureka NEW400, which is discounted to $140 instead of its normal $200 price. That's a total savings of $60, but really, even more, considering you're not having to buy a separate vacuum and mop. You can grab that deal below right now or keep reading to learn a little more about what the NEW400 has to offer.
Buy Now
 
Why you should buy the Eureka NEW400 wet and dry vacuum during Black Friday

Read more