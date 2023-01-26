 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag

Jon Bitner
By

Blink, an Amazon-owned company that produces a wide variety of smart home gadgets, today announced the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The affordable device clocks in at just $99 yet manages to offer 1080p video capture, 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, motion detection, and several other premium features.

While Blink’s catalog is comprised of several indoor and outdoor cameras, this is the company’s first true floodlight. Previously, homeowners needed to purchase a Floodlight Mount for the Blink Outdoor Camera, and even then they would only benefit from 700 lumens of LED lights. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, meanwhile, is a standalone product that doesn’t require a secondary purchase — pick it up for $99, and you’re ready for installation.

The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.

Unlike some other smart floodlights, this model from Blink uses a wired connection. These tend to take a bit more technical know-how to install, but they benefit from a continuous source of power and eliminate the need to replace batteries. That’s the case with the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, although Blink is hoping most homeowners will be able to perform the installation without help from a professional (and since you can connect to your existing wiring, it shouldn’t be too challenging).

Despite its affordable price, the Blink Wired Floodlight gives you everything you’d need from a smart floodlight. Beyond support for Alexa, you’ll also benefit from 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, night view in color, motion detection, and a built-in 105-decibel siren. There’s also a microphone for two-way audio and the option to store clips locally using a Sync Module 2.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera on a black background.

Blink requires a monthly subscription plan to access everything the Wired Floodlight Camera offers, including the ability to save and share clips. A Blink Basic Plan costs $3 per month for a single device, while the Blink Plus Plan offers access to unlimited devices for $10 per month.

While the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera looks like a great addition to the market, it’s not the only impressive floodlight available in 2023 — be sure to check out our roundup of the best floodlights before making a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save money on your utility bills with these smart home gadgets
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.
HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot: which is better?
Apple HomePod mini on table
How to set up your smart home for beginners
Vont Smart LED Light Strip installed in home.
How do smart thermostats work?
Ecobee smart thermostat installed on wall next to woman walking down staircase.
Best generator deals for January 2023
Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator
Apple reportedly working on a new iPad-like smart home display
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for January 2023
Google Nest Home devices
Best cordless vacuum deals for January 2023
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.
This is the cheapest air fryer deal you’ll find anywhere — only $20!
Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer with sample dishes and appetizers.
Best security camera deals for January 2023
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.
Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $70 today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4
5 tips and tricks for the Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.
The best Apple HomeKit devices for 2023
best buy fathers day sale 2020 homepod