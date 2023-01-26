Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Blink, an Amazon-owned company that produces a wide variety of smart home gadgets, today announced the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The affordable device clocks in at just $99 yet manages to offer 1080p video capture, 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, motion detection, and several other premium features.

While Blink’s catalog is comprised of several indoor and outdoor cameras, this is the company’s first true floodlight. Previously, homeowners needed to purchase a Floodlight Mount for the Blink Outdoor Camera, and even then they would only benefit from 700 lumens of LED lights. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, meanwhile, is a standalone product that doesn’t require a secondary purchase — pick it up for $99, and you’re ready for installation.

Unlike some other smart floodlights, this model from Blink uses a wired connection. These tend to take a bit more technical know-how to install, but they benefit from a continuous source of power and eliminate the need to replace batteries. That’s the case with the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, although Blink is hoping most homeowners will be able to perform the installation without help from a professional (and since you can connect to your existing wiring, it shouldn’t be too challenging).

Despite its affordable price, the Blink Wired Floodlight gives you everything you’d need from a smart floodlight. Beyond support for Alexa, you’ll also benefit from 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, night view in color, motion detection, and a built-in 105-decibel siren. There’s also a microphone for two-way audio and the option to store clips locally using a Sync Module 2.

Blink requires a monthly subscription plan to access everything the Wired Floodlight Camera offers, including the ability to save and share clips. A Blink Basic Plan costs $3 per month for a single device, while the Blink Plus Plan offers access to unlimited devices for $10 per month.

While the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera looks like a great addition to the market, it’s not the only impressive floodlight available in 2023 — be sure to check out our roundup of the best floodlights before making a purchase.

