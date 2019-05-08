Digital Trends
Smart Home

A doorbell camera captures a surprise snake attack on video

Patrick Hearn
By

Doorbell cameras capture a lot of interesting events on film: Porch pirates, confused people coming to the wrong house, and so much more. Jerel Haywood was visiting a friend in the town of Lawton, Oklahoma, when he knocked on the door and opened it — only for a snake to lunge from its hiding spot on the porch light and sink its fangs into Haywood’s face, CNN reports. And his friend Rodney Copeland’s doorbell camera captured the entire attack.

The video shows Haywood stumbling backward in shock with his hands clutched to his face. With no knowledge of the kind of snake, Haywood’s first thought was to get to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, the snake was not venomous, and Heywood will be just fine after a round of antibiotics. The bite didn’t even require stitches.

The story did not end so pleasantly for the snake, however. After Copeland and his wife saw the attack, their cries attracted the attention of their neighbor — who brought a hammer and beat the snake to death on the ground. The creature was roughly 5 feet, 5 inches long, so the size alone was enough to cause alarm.

While it’s a good idea to check for snakes during the warmer months, the chances of one using your porch as a refuge are unlikely. Snakes prefer to stay hidden from people. Heavy rains in Oklahoma had driven the snake to seek safer refuge on the porch. Copeland has since sprayed his yard with sulfuric acid to discourage any other snakes that might think it’s a good idea to hide on his porch.

With summer coming and the temperatures heating up, snakes are out and more active than ever. Haywood and Copeland took the right steps by seeking immediate medical treatment, and eliminating the snake was also a smart move; after all, you should have a photograph of the snake to provide the hospital with so the staff there can give the right antivenom, if necessary.

Catching a snake attack on film is likely not what the creators of video doorbells had in mind, but it’s just one of a slew of strange incidents that people have captured, including more than one person licking doorbells.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
siemens electric trucks freight 4
Cars

An electric highway is now powering delivery trucks in Germany

Heavy-duty trucks powered by electricity from overhead lines are now motoring along a highway in Germany. The system has already been tested in several countries, but the latest setup covers the longest stretch of road to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vivaldi browser razer chroma vivaldichroma02
Computing

Vivaldi browser lights up your keyboard with Razer Chroma effects

The Vivaldi browser just became a lot more colorful. If you have Razer Chroma peripherals, it can now sync their lighting effects with the websites you're visiting, making for a more unified look to your PC.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg fortune 2 using phone
Mobile

Robocalls: Don’t be fooled by the one-ring scam, FCC warns

If you hear your phone ring once in the night, you'd better not return the call unless you know who it's from. The advice comes courtesy of the FCC, which is warning of an uptick in the so-called one-ring scam.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Audi h-tron quattro concept
Cars

Amid concerns about EVs and batteries, Audi returns focus to hydrogen fuel cell

Audi will be the Volkswagen Group's focal point for hydrogen fuel cell technology, according to AutoCar. Audi CEO Bram Schot stated the refocus on h-tron fuel cell development is due to concerns about battery supplies for electric vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
chrome portal web packages google io 2019
Computing

With Chrome Portals, Google makes websites feel more like web apps

Soon, navigating a web page to look up recipes and buy the ingredients to cook up your dish will be as seamless and fluid as a web app. Google is introducing Portals and Web Packaging in Chrome to enable this new experience.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 1
Mobile

Google, Best Buy, and B&H are giving $100 gift cards to Google Pixel 3a buyers

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are finally here, offering Google's smart machine learning and artificial intelligence at an affordable price. Want the Google Pixel 3a for yourself? Here's where you can find it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best arcore apps for android feature
Mobile

Google’s ARCore is getting better at tracking moving images

Google has announced a series of updates to ARCore that should make the augmented reality experience a whole lot more fluid. For example, ARCore is getting better at tracking moving images through Augmented Images.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon blink xt2 wireless security camera blinkxt2
Smart Home

Amazon partners with Blink on the Alexa-compatible Blink XT2 security camera

Amazon and Blink have partnered to launch the Blink XT2, an indoor/outdoor wireless security camera with built-in Alexa compatibility, 1080p streaming, and two-way audio. The camera has a two-year battery life using just two AA batteries.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Volkswagen ID pre-production prototype
Cars

For Volkswagen, the electric ID.3 is more than a new car. It’s a new chapter

Volkswagen is preparing to launch an electric Golf-sized hatchback named ID.3. It's more than just a new model; it represents the beginning of a new era for the German automaker. One of its top executives told Digital Trends why.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Wear OS Tiles
Mobile

Here’s what Google’s Tiles on Wear OS look like, and how they work

Smartwatches are all about accessing the information you need, when you need it. Wear OS is about to get a whole lot more convenient with a new interface called Tiles. Google demoed it at I/O 2019 -- here's what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Mark Jansen
canon rf 85 mm portrait announced canoneosrf85mm12lens
Photography

The Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 promises high-end mirrorless portraits — for a price

Canon continues launching optics for the full-frame RF mirrorless system with the new Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM, a prime lens designed for portraits. It is the first RF to include Blue Refractive Optics to help fight chromatic aberration.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 leaked photo
Cars

Leak gives an early sneak peek at Mercedes-AMG’s pocket rocket CLA45

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 was leaked on Mercedes' own German website. A photo of the rear of the sporty four-door appears in an online configurator for the lower-level AMG CLA35 model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mobile

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is available overseas with up to 12GB of RAM

At MWC 2019, ZTE took the opportunity to unveil two new phones, including the new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone features 5G connectivity -- and is ZTE's first device to do so.
Posted By Christian de Looper
jaxa space junk failure debris around earth
Emerging Tech

Sustainability guidelines could help solve the growing problem of trash in space

From old satellites to discarded rocket sections, there's a major problem with space debris. A new set of Space Sustainability Rating guidelines, aimed at future launches, is aimed at helping.
Posted By Luke Dormehl