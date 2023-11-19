Dyson’s best cordless vacuum is $200 off for Black Friday

Cleaning a home can be quite exhausting, especially with a corded vacuum that can get tangled up or require you to find extension cords. Luckily, cordless vacuums offer a good alternative that might motivate you to get up and clean more often. While they generally have a shorter run time, around 40 minutes, something like the Dyson V15 can make a huge difference when cleaning your home. Luckily, while the Dyson V15 is one of the most expensive and best cordless vacuums from Dyson, there are a few great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, like this one from Best Buy. Even though the Dyson V15 usually costs $800, this deal knocks it down to $500, which is a much more affordable number.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V15 is pretty high-tech, as you’d expect from a Dyson. For example, the vacuum can adjust the force of the vacuum for various debris types as you vacuum to make sure you get the most efficient use of the battery. That’s how it can manage up to 60 minutes of run time, which is more than most cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. Also, an LED screen at the top of the vacuum tells you how much debris you’ve picked up, which isn’t that useful of a metric, but it’s certainly interesting.

As for the main vacuum head itself, it also has a few interesting features, such as the ability to detangle pet and human hair, making it perfect for a household that has to struggle with that issue. The Fluffy Optic cleaning head also has LED headlights, illuminating debris that would otherwise be hard to see, so you can get the perfect clean every time. The Dyson V15 also comes with various attachments, including one that turns it into a handheld vacuum for getting into the tough-to-clean spots such as corners and cushions.

If you’re looking for a high-end cordless vacuum, it’s hard to beat the Dyson V15, and while it’s certainly quite pricey, the discount from Best Buy brings it down to a more reasonable $500, and it’s worth it. That said if you’d like a few alternatives, there are some great Black Friday vacuums deals you can check out, which include robot vacuums, or the larger Best Buy Black Friday sale.

