Dyson’s best cordless vacuum is $200 off for Cyber Monday

A cordless vacuum makes life so much simpler than an old-fashioned corded vacuum cleaner. The Cyber Monday deals going on at the moment are your ideal chance to score a new cordless vacuum for less. In particular, we’ve spotted an awesome deal at Best Buy on the Dyson V15. It usually costs $800 but it’s down to $600 for a limited time only so you save $200 compared to usual. It’s one of the more expensive cordless vacuums but it’s also one of the best. Here’s why you might want to consider buying it before Cyber Monday ends and the price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V15 is pretty high-tech, as you’d expect from a Dyson. For example, the vacuum can adjust the force of the vacuum for various debris types as you vacuum to make sure you get the most efficient use of the battery. That’s how it can manage up to 60 minutes of run time, which is more than most cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. Also, an LED screen at the top of the vacuum tells you how much debris you’ve picked up, which isn’t that useful of a metric, but it’s certainly interesting.

As for the main vacuum head itself, it also has a few interesting features, such as the ability to detangle pet and human hair, making it perfect for a household that has to struggle with that issue. The Fluffy Optic cleaning head also has LED headlights, illuminating debris that would otherwise be hard to see, so you can get the perfect clean every time. The Dyson V15 also comes with various attachments, including one that turns it into a handheld vacuum for getting into the tough-to-clean spots such as corners and cushions.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you’re looking for a high-end cordless vacuum, it’s hard to beat the Dyson V15, and while it’s certainly quite pricey, the discount from Best Buy brings it down to a more reasonable $600, and it’s worth it. That said if you’d like a few alternatives, there are some great Cyber Monday vacuums deals you can check out, which include robot vacuums, or the larger Best Buy Cyber Monday sale.

Editors' Recommendations