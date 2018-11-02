A $24 Amazon Echo Dot headlines the Black Friday deals at Kohl’s

Share

We just barely had time to flip the calendar to November and we’re already starting to see Black Friday advertisements start to pop up. It’s never too soon to start pre-planning your shopping itinerary, though, so you might as well take advantage. The sales flyer for Kohl’s appeared online at BestBlackFriday.com and revealed the company will have a number of great buys for folks looking to expand their smart home setup.

First up on the list of doorbusters that you won’t want to miss is the Amazon Echo Dot. Kohl’s will have the third generation of the device on sale for just $24. Seeing as it usually retails for $50, that’s a worthwhile discount whether you’re expanding Alexa’s presence in your house or just getting started with the voice assistant. The third generation of the Echo Dot offers a fabric exterior and an improved sound system, so it may be worth the upgrade even if you have an older version.

The second generation of the Echo Dot’s big brother, the Amazon Echo, will also be on sale as a doorbuster. Kohl’s is selling the popular smart speaker for $69, and you’ll get $15 in Kohl’s Cash — the company’s rewards system that can be redeemed for discounts — to go along with it. That’s $30 off its normal retail price, plus the Kohl’s Cash.

If you’re all set on smart home speakers, there is still a solid doorbuster for a smart home device. If you get to Kohl’s early enough, you can grab your choice of smart home must-haves: the Nest Hello video doorbell or Nest Learning Thermostat. You can get either one for $180.

If your smart home is already set, then maybe you’ll want to take advantage of some of Kohl’s other doorbuster sales. Kohl’s is selling the wildly popular Instant Pot Duo60 for $70, and you’ll score $15 in Kohl’s Cash to go with the purchase. That’s half the cost of the retail price of $140.

If you want to get in on the Kohl’s doorbuster deals, you’ll have to excuse yourself from Thanksgiving dinner a bit early and sneak away while the family sleeps. The company is opening its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.