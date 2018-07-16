Amazon slashes prices on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle for Prime Day

Share

Prime Day is upon us, and that means it’s time to pull out your wallet. This year, Prime Day is bigger (which is to say, longer) than ever, and likely lead to even more sales than in years past. Amazon’s enormous sale has already surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday as the single-most prolific day of spending in the United States, and this year it’ll likely continue to break its own records. To that end, Amazon is offering enormous discounts on some of its most popular devices, including the Echo line, Dash buttons, Kindles, Fire TV sticks, Fire HD tablets, security cameras, and much more.

Amazon Device deals for Prime Day

For some devices, like the Echo Show, Amazon Prime Day came early. This display-based, Alexa-enabled device first went on sale on for $100 off on July 2, and will remain discounted through the end of Prime Day (2:45 a.m. ET on July 18. All of the Echo lineup is on sale, with discounts ranging from $20 to $100.There are also discounts on items like the Amazon Dash Buttons, which you can purchase for just 99 cents beginning at 3 p.m. ET on July 16. Here is the full list of deals to help you out:

