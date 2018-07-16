Amazon slashes prices on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle for Prime Day

Prime Day is upon us, and that means it’s time to pull out your wallet. This year, Prime Day is bigger (which is to say, longer) than ever, and likely lead to even more sales than in years past. Amazon’s enormous sale has already surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday as the single-most prolific day of spending in the United States, and this year it’ll likely continue to break its own records. To that end, Amazon is offering enormous discounts on some of its most popular devices, including the Echo line, Dash buttons, Kindles, Fire TV sticks, Fire HD tablets, security cameras, and much more.
Amazon Device deals for Prime Day
For some devices, like the Echo Show, Amazon Prime Day came early. This display-based, Alexa-enabled device first went on sale on for $100 off on July 2, and will remain discounted through the end of Prime Day (2:45 a.m. ET on July 18. All of the Echo lineup is on sale, with discounts ranging from $20 to $100.There are also discounts on items like the Amazon Dash Buttons, which you can purchase for just 99 cents beginning at 3 p.m. ET on July 16. Here is the full list of deals to help you out:
Echo Device deals
- The Echo Dot is $20 off, which brings its price down to just $15.
- The second edition Echo is $30 off, bringing the price down to $70.
- The Echo Spot is just $100, or $30 less than its original price
- The Echo Dot Kids Edition is $60, $20 less than retail.
- The Echo Plus is $100, $50 less than the retail price.
- The Echo Look is $100, after a $100 discount.
Kindle deals
- The Kindle is just $50, after a $30 discount.
- The Kindle Paperwhite is $80, after a $40 discount.
Fire TV deals
- The Fire TV Stick is $20, after a $20 discount.
- The Fire TV Cube is $90, after a $30 discount.
- The Fire TV Stick is $35, after a $35 discount.
- The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is just $290.
Fire Tablet deals
- The Fire 7 Tablet is $20, after a $20 discount.
- The Fire HD 8 Tablet is $50, after a $30 discount.
- The Fire HD 10 Tablet is $100, after a $50 discount.
- The Fire 7 Kids Edition is $70, after a $30 discount.
- The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $100, after a $30 discount.
Smart security device deals
- The Amazon Cloud Cam is $90, after a $30 discount.
- All Blink Home Security Cams are 25 percent off.
- The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $199, after a $57 discount.
- The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $140, after a $60 discount.
- The Ring Spotlight Cam is $160, after a $60 discount.
Find the best Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page, and follow us on Twitter for live updates.
