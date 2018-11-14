Share

Smart home device maker Ecobee announced this year’s Black Friday deals for the its smart thermostats and smart wall switch. You don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving, because Ecobee’s deals are live now.

Ecobee discounted prices for the Ecobee4 and Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostats and the Switch+ smart light switch for the year’s strongest buying season.

According to Ecobee, its smart thermostats are easy to install and use and help you save up to 23 percent on your home heating and cooling bill. You can adjust your home temperature from any location with your smartphone.

All Ecobee devices are compatible with major smart home voice assistant systems including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. The Ecobee4 smart thermostat and Ecobee Switch+ smart light switch have Amazon Alexa built inside so you can talk to them directly in Alexa-speak.

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat: Sale price $199, Regular price: $249

The Black Friday deal for the Ecobee4 smart thermostat includes a remote sensor, a $40 value. You can add extra sensors for multiple locations in your home. The sensors measure temperature, humidity, occupancy (yes or no, not a head count), and proximity (because it senses motion, the Ecobee4 knows when you’re getting close).

Remote sensors give the Ecobee4’s temperature control system the ability to adjust heating and cooling settings based on multiple locations in your home, which enhances its efficiency — which in turn should save you money and keep you more comfortable than smart thermostats that measure temperature in just one location.

The Ecobee4 also has Alexa-inside, which means it’s a dual-purpose smart home component. You can use the Ecobee4 with other Alexa devices or just ask it to read an audiobook, tell you the weather, set timers and alarms, answer questions, read the news, or play Baby Shark or other streaming music, all via its integrated speaker.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat: Sale price $139, Regular price: $169

The Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostat doesn’t have Alexa inside, so you can’t use it as a smart speaker to control other smart home devices, but it is Echo, Google Home, HomeKit, and SmartThings compatible. You can use Ecobee’s Room Sensors to modulate temperature settings based on data from multiple locations.

When the Ecobee3 Lite senses no one is home it can automatically adjust the temperature to save you money. The smart thermostat also monitors local weather to heat or cool your home using the least amount of energy.

Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch: Sale price $79, Regular price: $99

The Ecobee Switch+ is a combination smart home device. The Switch+ wall switch has Alexa-inside, an Amazon designation which means that in addition helping you automate your lighting or whatever else the switch controls, you can also issue commands, ask questions, or request your favorite music by talking directly to the Switch+.

The Switch+ also includes integrated temperature and motion sensors. You can configure the associated smartphone app to turn lights on when it detects motion or to send a notification to an Ecobee smart thermostat if the room temperature deviates from a configured range.

You can find Ecobee’s Black Friday deals on its website and on Amazon, Best Buy, Lowes, Home Depot, and other select retailers.