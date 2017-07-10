Foodles wants to send meals directly to a connected fridge in your office

Why it matters to you If you don't want to go out for lunch, just check your Foodles connected fridge for today's selection instead.

This is not the vending machine of your childhood. Rather, this is Foodles, a new connected refrigerator that dispenses not packaged junk food like chips and cookies (delicious as they may be), but rather full meals that you can purchase using either a card or, of course, your phone. The concept comes from the eponymous French startup, which sends fresh food to an office’s connected refrigerator, allowing employees to purchase heavily discounted sustenance throughout the day. It’s something of a cross between Seamless and your traditional vending machine. And in France, it could be a big hit.

Lunch delivery startups in the European country have already done quite well for themselves. In 2016, Nestor raised $1 million to bring food directly to office workers in Paris and other similar startups abound. But the idea behind Foodles is to have lunch already available at the office. While it won’t be free, it will be cheaper and more convenient than other options might be.

As it stands, a number of smaller French companies give employees meal vouchers in order to subsidize lunch. While this is great for the employee, it is not so great for cash-strapped startups. But that is where Foodles comes in. The company will charge $3,400 a month to have its smart fridge in French offices and additional fridges will set companies back $900 each. That might be a hefty upfront investment but Foodles will then come every day to fill up the fridge with dozens of meals at a time. Options change every week, and the company even has daily specials and vegetarian options that can be ordered ahead. Employees will be charged less than $6 to eat from the Foodles fridge.

Thus far, Foodles has managed to raise $2.3 million in funding and is working with a dozen or so companies. While at present, it is only operational in the Paris area, it certainly seems as though there is an opportunity for the startup to go a bit further. So if you are working in the Paris area these days, you may want to ask your employer to check out this new lunch solution.