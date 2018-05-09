Google Home goes around the world — at least, to 7 more countries

Share

Google Home is continuing its trip around the world. The smart speaker and its smaller sibling, the Home Mini, will be made available in seven new countries in 2018, a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat. Folks in Spain, Mexico, South Korea, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will soon be able to buy the Assistant-enabled smart speaker in their home countries.

With the addition of these seven nations, Google nearly doubled the number of national markets in which the Home and Home Mini can be found. Currently, eight countries sell the speaker.

While Google is gaining ground on its main competitor Amazon in terms of its smart assistant, it remains the case that the Echo line of devices are far more broadly available than the Google Home. In fact, you can buy one of Amazon’s smart speakers in more than 80 countries around the world. However, this is dampened a bit by the fact that Alexa is only fluent in German, Japanese, and English.

Assistant, on the other hand, is much more proficient in languages. A few months ago, Google increased the number of languages its A.I.-based helper could speak from nine to 16, including Korean, Indonesian, Dutch, as well as a few Scandinavian languages. Those who speak Hindi can also now find support within Google Assistant, and just recently, Google Home speakers were made available in the south Asian nation. By the end of 2018, Google hopes that Assistant will be able to speak more than 30 languages.

Furthermore, Google revealed that support for manufacturers leveraging the Google Assistant SDK in order to bring Assistant to third-party hardware has also been introduced to 14 new countries. Indeed, Google Assistant is becoming more popular and accessible by the day. In fact, 500 million devices are now Assistant-compatible, and we can soon expect to see tons of new features from the A.I. helper, including those created by independent developers. For example, Google recently announced that developers would be able to create new features in their voice apps, including shareable links, built-in intents, and more.

Google is sure to continue its announcements as Google I/O continues this week, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.