Google and Walmart team up to take on Amazon with voice assistant ordering

Why it matters to you Shopping doesn't have to involve driving or even clicking -- Walmart and Google want to help you do it all with your voice.

Google does not want Amazon to have all the fun and as such, it is teaming up with one of the largest brick-and-mortar retailers in an attempt to beat the digital retail giant. Pay close attention to your spending habits because as tech giants compete for your business, they are only making it easier for you to pull out that plastic. The latest tactic comes in the form of a partnership between Walmart and Google, which promises to “bring you hundreds of thousands of products at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices … that you can buy through voice with your Assistant on Google Home or on the Google Express website or app.” Sound familiar? That is because you can already do the same through Amazon with Alexa and the various Echo devices.

In addition, Google Express has done away with its membership fees, which means that you no longer have to pay either $10 a month or $95 a year to get free delivery in one to three days. That, if nothing else, puts the service above Amazon, whose famed Prime membership probably will not be free anytime soon.

“The membership was getting in the way in terms of the amount of friction in the experience,” Brian Elliott, a general manager at Google Express, told TechCrunch. “If you’re on a mobile device, it’s easy enough to explain you can either pay $4.99 to get this stuff delivered, or you can buy a membership.”

But now that Google is ridding itself of these fees, it is hoping that it might see greater adoption of shopping via voice. Taking advantage of the new functionality ought to be simple enough — if you are already a Walmart customer, just link your Walmart account to Google and you will receive personalized shopping results based on your order history. Come late September, you will be able to order many of these items with Google Assistant, which is to say, using your voice. Simply tell your Google Pixel smartphone or your Google Home hub what you need, and you can bid adieu to actual shopping trips.

“It’s still really early days [for voice shopping]. However, we have watched the advancements in artificial intelligence over the previous two years and can extrapolate as to where it’s going,” Marc Lore, Walmart’s head of ecommerce in the U.S, said in an interview with TechCrunch. “We do think that, in the future, voice will be orders of magnitude further along than it is today in understanding and responding to consumer needs. It’s going to be a powerful mechanism to enhance the shopping experience.”