The GroBox One lets your indoor garden grow, no green thumb needed

Whether you’re looking to grow herbs for your dinner or herbs for a different purpose altogether, you may soon be able to do so more efficiently than ever with the GroBox One. This all-in-one indoor hydroponic greenhouse allows even those with the least green of thumbs to grow plants in any season, and now, it’s available for backing on Kickstarter.

This efficient indoor garden promises an easy and sustainable way to grow plants through hydroponics, as the GroBox controls both watering schedules and air flow to grow plants at ideal conditions. This means faster growth while using two-thirds less water than traditional farming and gardening methods. The GroBox is self-watering, and its LED grow lights self-adjust to ensure that your crops are kept at peak performance. All you really have to do is change the water in the garden a few times a month, so you will neither run the risk of over or under-watering your plants.

Moreover, GroBox claims to have created a fertilizer solution that provides plants with precisely the nutrients they require, plus clay pellets that do away with messy soil and help with even water distribution. Ultimately, this means that your responsibility is relatively minimal — indoor gardeners need only add filtered water to the garden’s fill line, then add the fertilizer. Finally, adjust the GroBox’s growing settings based on your selected plants, and then just sit back, relax, and rest assured that this is one garden you’d be hard pressed to mess up.

“We want to help change how people think about their food — where it comes from and what’s going into it,” the GroBox team noted. “Our mission is to become a part of the sustainable gardening movement and make it easier for people to grow their own plants, on their own time, anywhere, during any season.”

With nearly a month and a half left in its campaign, the GroBox has already blown past its original $10,000 funding goal, having raised more than $53,000 from 263 backers at the time of this writing. Folks who pledge $299 (34 percent off the eventual retail price) can reserve a GroBox for themselves when shipments begin in October 2018.