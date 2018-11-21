Share

When you think of Black Friday deals, you probably imagine a bunch of little gizmos and gadgets, games consoles and smart speakers. But it’s also a great time to give your home a much-needed upgrade with some new appliances. Plenty of big-ticket items get their prices slashed this time of year so if you’ve been waiting on buying a new washer and dryer or oven, there’s no better time.

Home Depot is getting into the holiday spirit with some major sales on the biggest appliances in your home. This probably isn’t the type of Black Friday shopping you’re used to, but you can save hundreds of dollars on top-name appliances. There are some deals at Home Depot that are just too good to pass up if you’re in the market for some appliance upgrades. We rounded up some of our favorites for you so you can plan out your Black Friday shopping.

Refrigerators

Samsung RF260BEAESR French door Refrigerator: $998; save $776



This 25.5-cubic-foot fridge has all the space you need for your holiday leftovers. The French door style makes it easy to access everything inside, and the stainless steel finish pairs well no matter what your kitchen aesthetic is like.

LG Electronics LFCS22520S French Door Refrigerator: $998; save $701



Need to fit a lot of food in your fridge without it taking up much space? This slim, stainless steel refrigerator from LG gives you 21.8 cubic feet of storage within its narrow frame.

Whirlpool WRT318FZDB top freezer: $498; Save $181



Looking for something simple to put in your kitchen? This basic fridge with a freezer on top gives you six door shelves, two crispers, and two adjustable, full-length shelves so you can customize your fridge arrangement as you see fit.

Dish Washers

GE GDT655SSJSS Top Control Dishwasher: $498; save $401



Fill up this dishwasher with all of your dirty dishes and let this quiet, efficient appliance make them sparkle like new again. Bottle jets make it easy to clean inside tall bottles, glasses and wash stemware.

Washers

Samsung WF45K6200AW: $648; save $451



If you’re looking for an efficient washer, look no further. This Energy Star-certified washing machine from Samsung lets you add laundry after you start it and gives you 4.5 cubic feet of capacity.

Whirlpool WTW5000DW: $498; save $251

This Whirlpool washing machine is sure to get your clothes clean with 12 separate washing actions that cater to any type of fabric. The Deep Water Wash lets you add more water when you need it.

Dryers

Samsung DV45K6200EW: $648; save $451



This Energy Star-certified washer offers multi-steam technology that can help to remove odors and freshen clothes, plus might save you from needing to get out the ironing board.

GE GTD65EBSJWS: $548; save $251

This washer features Sensor Dry technology that will keep your clothes looking fresh. The extended tumble option helps eliminate wrinkles, and it’s Energy Star certified so you won’t feel guilty about running it.

Oven Ranges

GE JS645SLSS: $798; save $601



This electric range is self-cleaning so you never need to spend time or effort cleaning it up after cooking. Power Boil elements make water boil faster and dual-element bake assures you an even bake all around.

LG LTE4815ST: $1,498; save $1,001



This massive gas range is great if you’re cooking for more than just yourself. It’s smart home enabled with Wi-Fi built in so you can control your cooking remotely.