Home Depot chops prices on Samsung and LG French door refrigerators

The Home Depot just chopped home appliance prices, with especially good deals on Samsung and LG French door refrigerators. The sale lasts through March 20, 2019, and includes free delivery.

You can find some of the best refrigerator deals in the spring when new models launch, motivating retailers and big chains to move last year’s inventory. We found the three best French door fridge deals from LG and Samsung during The Home Depot sale. In addition to the convenient French door style with side-by-side doors and a lower pull-out freezer, we found refrigerators with a mixture of hot features, including fourth door cooling drawers, Wi-Fi connections, and brand-specific features such as LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door, and Samsung’s Family Hub.

If you’re remodeling your kitchen or just want to replace a tired refrigerator with a new model, these six deals can help you save up to $1,100.

Samsung French door refrigerators

Samsung 24.6 cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Model #RF263BEAESR — $521 off

The Samsung 24.6 cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Model #RF263BEAESR is packed with convenience. High-efficiency LED lighting gives a bright view of the entire interior. Samsung’s over-sized external filtered water and ice dispenser is easy to access and the ice maker can produce up to ten pounds of ice daily. The freezer’s upper internal drawer pulls out automatically, a convenience when you’re searching for something specific, and a handy door alarm lets you know if the refrigerator or freezer section doors are open.

Normally $2,219, Samsung’s stainless steel Model #RF263BEAESR 24.6 cubic-foot French door refrigerator is just $1,698 during this sale.

Samsung 22.4 cubic-foot Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #RF22KREDBSR — $1,056 off

Samsung’s 22.4 cubic-foot Food Showcase counter-depth 4-Door French door refrigerator in stainless steel, Model #RF22KREDBSR, focuses on making it easy to find what you’re looking for. Put your most commonly used food and drinks in the food showcase for quickest access. This model has a fourth door with an adjustable divider that keeps everything organized and has four temperature settings for varied uses.

Usually priced $3,554, the Samsung 22.4 cubic-foot Model #RF22KREDBSR Food Showcase is just $2,498 during this sale.

Samsung, 21.9 cubic-foot Family Hub 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #RF22NPEDBSR — $1,101 off

The Wi-Fi-connected Samsung, 21.9 cubic-foot Family Hub 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #RF22NPEDBSR, has the greatest price cut of the six appliances in this article. Save $1,101 on this smart fridge that lets you use your voice to build your shopping list, syncs family activity and event calendars, and control Samsung SmartThings compatible smart home devices. Three interior cameras give let you see all areas of the refrigerator. The list of Family Hub capabilities goes on and on, including a smartphone display mirror mode with which you can show favorite photos on the fridge.

Regularly $3,999, the Samsung 21.9-cubic-foot Family Hub 4-door smart refrigerator, model #RF22NPEDBSR is only $2,898 during this sale.

LG Electronics French door refrigerators

LG Electronics 26 cubic-foot 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Model #LFXS26596S — $551 off

With the LG Electronics 26 cubic-foot 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Model #LFXS26596S when you knock twice on the InstaView door the interior lights up so you can see through the glass panel. Download the LG Smart ThinQ app to manage the fridge and get status alerts. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can use voice commands to change temperature settings and more. There are also two ice makers, in the door and the freezer, so you’ll have an ample supply.

Orginarily $3,049, the LG 26-cubic-foot model #LFXS26596S is down to $2,499 during this sale.

LG Electronics 26.2 cubic-foot French Door Smart Refrigerator with Wi-Fi Enabled in Stainless Steel, Model#LFXS26973S — $451 off

Troubleshoot and operate the LG Electronics Model#LFXS26973S 26.2 cubic-foot stainless steel French door smart refrigerator remotely via Wi-Fi. The extra-large capacity lets you keep more food and beverages on hand. Two ice makers mean this fridge is party-ready. This model is also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible with voice management.

Normally priced at $2,449, the LG 26.2-cubic-foot Model #LFXS26973S is just $1,998 during this sale.

LG Electronics 23 cubic-foot 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #LMXC23796S — $1,001 off

Take advantage of the CustomChill drawer with LG Electronics’ counter-depth 23 cubic-foot 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, model #LMXC23796S. You can adjust the CustomChill temperature to suit if you need more refrigerator room or want to soft freeze snacks. The bottom drawer freezer section has three storage tiers for simple contents management. This smart fridge also has LG’s convenient InstaView door-in-door.

Usually $4,299, the LG 23-cubic-foot model #LMXC23796S is just $3,298 during this sale.