Digital Trends
Smart Home

Home Depot chops prices on Samsung and LG French door refrigerators

Bruce Brown
By

The Home Depot just chopped home appliance prices, with especially good deals on Samsung and LG French door refrigerators. The sale lasts through March 20, 2019, and includes free delivery.

You can find some of the best refrigerator deals in the spring when new models launch, motivating retailers and big chains to move last year’s inventory. We found the three best French door fridge deals from LG and Samsung during The Home Depot sale. In addition to the convenient French door style with side-by-side doors and a lower pull-out freezer, we found refrigerators with a mixture of hot features, including fourth door cooling drawers, Wi-Fi connections, and brand-specific features such as LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door, and Samsung’s Family Hub.

If you’re remodeling your kitchen or just want to replace a tired refrigerator with a new model, these six deals can help you save up to $1,100.

Samsung French door refrigerators

Samsung 24.6 cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Model #RF263BEAESR — $521 off

1 of 3
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 24 6 cu ft refrigerator in stainless steel model rf263beaesr 01
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 24 6 cu ft refrigerator in stainless steel model rf263beaesr 02
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 24 6 cu ft refrigerator in stainless steel model rf263beaesr 03

The Samsung 24.6 cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Model #RF263BEAESR is packed with convenience. High-efficiency LED lighting gives a bright view of the entire interior. Samsung’s over-sized external filtered water and ice dispenser is easy to access and the ice maker can produce up to ten pounds of ice daily. The freezer’s upper internal drawer pulls out automatically, a convenience when you’re searching for something specific, and a handy door alarm lets you know if the refrigerator or freezer section doors are open.

Normally $2,219, Samsung’s stainless steel Model #RF263BEAESR 24.6 cubic-foot French door refrigerator is just $1,698 during this sale.

Samsung 22.4 cubic-foot Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #RF22KREDBSR — $1,056 off

1 of 3
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 22 4 cu f food showcase refrigerator in stainless steel counter de
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 22 4 cu f food showcase refrigerator in stainless steel counter de
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 22 4 cu f food showcase refrigerator in stainless steel counter de

Samsung’s 22.4 cubic-foot Food Showcase counter-depth 4-Door French door refrigerator in stainless steel, Model #RF22KREDBSR, focuses on making it easy to find what you’re looking for. Put your most commonly used food and drinks in the food showcase for quickest access. This model has a fourth door with an adjustable divider that keeps everything organized and has four temperature settings for varied uses.

Usually priced $3,554, the Samsung 22.4 cubic-foot Model #RF22KREDBSR Food Showcase is just $2,498 during this sale.

Samsung, 21.9 cubic-foot Family Hub 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #RF22NPEDBSR — $1,101 off

1 of 3
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 21 9 cu ft family hub 4 smart refrigerator in stainless steel coun
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 21 9 cu ft family hub 4 smart refrigerator in stainless steel coun
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices 21 9 cu ft family hub 4 smart refrigerator in stainless steel coun

The Wi-Fi-connected Samsung, 21.9 cubic-foot Family Hub 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #RF22NPEDBSR, has the greatest price cut of the six appliances in this article. Save $1,101 on this smart fridge that lets you use your voice to build your shopping list, syncs family activity and event calendars, and control Samsung SmartThings compatible smart home devices. Three interior cameras give let you see all areas of the refrigerator. The list of Family Hub capabilities goes on and on, including a smartphone display mirror mode with which you can show favorite photos on the fridge.

Regularly $3,999, the Samsung 21.9-cubic-foot Family Hub 4-door smart refrigerator, model #RF22NPEDBSR is only $2,898 during this sale.

LG Electronics French door refrigerators

LG Electronics 26 cubic-foot 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Model #LFXS26596S — $551 off

1 of 3
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 26 cu ft 3 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainl
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 26 cu ft 3 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainl
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 26 cu ft 3 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainl

With the LG Electronics 26 cubic-foot 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Model #LFXS26596S when you knock twice on the InstaView door the interior lights up so you can see through the glass panel. Download the LG Smart ThinQ app to manage the fridge and get status alerts. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can use voice commands to change temperature settings and more. There are also two ice makers, in the door and the freezer, so you’ll have an ample supply.

Orginarily $3,049, the LG 26-cubic-foot model #LFXS26596S is down to $2,499 during this sale.

LG Electronics 26.2 cubic-foot French Door Smart Refrigerator with Wi-Fi Enabled in Stainless Steel, Model#LFXS26973S — $451 off

1 of 3
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 26 2 cu ft smart refrigerator with wi fi enabled in st
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 26 2 cu ft smart refrigerator with wi fi enabled in st
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 26 2 cu ft smart refrigerator with wi fi enabled in st

Troubleshoot and operate the LG Electronics Model#LFXS26973S 26.2 cubic-foot stainless steel French door smart refrigerator remotely via Wi-Fi. The extra-large capacity lets you keep more food and beverages on hand. Two ice makers mean this fridge is party-ready. This model is also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible with voice management.

Normally priced at $2,449, the LG 26.2-cubic-foot Model #LFXS26973S is just $1,998 during this sale.

LG Electronics 23 cubic-foot 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth, Model #LMXC23796S — $1,001 off

1 of 3
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 23 cu ft 4 smart refrigerator with instaview in model l
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 23 cu ft 4 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainle
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 23 cu ft 4 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainle

Take advantage of the CustomChill drawer with LG Electronics’ counter-depth 23 cubic-foot 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel, model #LMXC23796S. You can adjust the CustomChill temperature to suit if you need more refrigerator room or want to soft freeze snacks. The bottom drawer freezer section has three storage tiers for simple contents management. This smart fridge also has LG’s convenient InstaView door-in-door.

Usually $4,299, the LG 23-cubic-foot model #LMXC23796S is just $3,298 during this sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking for Beats? These JBL wireless headphones are a solid alternative
Up Next

Photography News: This is what happens to a camera in a tornado
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 1
Smart Home

Walmart obliterates price on Arlo Pro HD Security Camera bundle

Security is top-of-mind in smart home planning and security cameras are key components. Walmart just smashed the price on the Arlo Pro 720p HD Security Camera System bundle, with two indoor/outdoor wireless cameras and a free outdoor mount.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Smart Home

Update your kitchen with the best refrigerators you can buy in 2019

There are tons of factors that go into buying a fridge, from size and capacity to color. It takes lots of testing and research, but we've chosen the best refrigerators to get you started, regardless of what you're looking for.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

The Instant Pot is many appliances in one. Here are our favorites

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Deals

Your home is your castle – protect it with the SimCam A.I. security camera

If you’re looking to enhance your home security setup and are in the market for a new camera system to protect your castle, then read on to find out more about the SimCam’s unique features (and how you can save big).
Posted By Lucas Coll
fromaggio cheese making machine kickstarter screen shot 2019 03 06 at 12 13 pm copy
Smart Home

Fromaggio lets you become a cheese-making machine in your own kitchen

Imagine being able to whip up your own artisanal cheese in the comfort of your home. That's what Fromaggio aims to give you. The countertop-sized cheese-making machine is funding now on Kickstarter.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
no more dustpans vabroom broom built in vacuum
Smart Home

It sucks to sweep: The VaBroom is both a broom and vacuum

Chasing dust bunnies is a thing of the past with the VaBroom, a new project on Kickstarter. The VaBroom aims to make dustpans redundant with a built-in, 14,000 RPM vacuum motor in the head of the broom.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
2gig smoke heat freeze detector feat
Smart Home

This new smoke detector can tell real fires from cooking mishaps

2GIG's new Smoke Heat Freeze Detector uses algorithms and a sophisticated camera to tell the difference between cooking-related nuisance alarms and smoke from synthetic materials that could turn into a disastrous fire.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lifestraw home kickstarter water filter
Smart Home

The LifeStraw Home is a water filter on bacteria-busting steroids

The LifeStraw Home is a Kickstarter product that hopes to create one of the most powerful home water filters on the market and claims to filter out nearly 100 percent of bacteria from your drinking water.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
lighthouse airbnb
Business

Airbnb buys HotelTonight to accommodate last-minute travelers

If you've ever left it late to book a room on Airbnb and couldn't find anything, the company's acquisition of last-minute booking app HotelTonight looks like good news. Airbnb announced on Thursday it's agreed to buy the business.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon echo show in living room
Smart Home

Did you know Alexa records everything you say? Here's how to delete it all

Did you know that Alexa keeps a history of recordings for all your conversations, even when she thinks she hears a voice command? You can take a look at these recordings and delete them whenever you want. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

From battery packs to Mickey Mouse ears, here are the best Google Home Mini accessories

The Google Home Mini is small, functional, and powerful, but these accessories can further improve the utility of the smart assistant. Wall mounts, pedestals, and battery packs expand the Mini's function.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo80 8 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable 3
Smart Home

Amazon axes price on Instant Pot DUO80 multi-use pressure cooker

Amazon just axed the price on the versatile Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker. Instant Pots make favorite meals with the press of a button. The eight-quart DUO80 cooks for a crowd with the most desirable functions.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google home hub review 1
Smart Home

Keep talking — Google OKs Continued Conversation on smart displays

Now you won't have to say "Hey, Google" as often when you use Google Assistant on smart displays. Continued Conversation works with all current Google Home smart displays set to use U.S. English.
Posted By Bruce Brown