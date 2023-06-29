 Skip to main content
How to add a family member to SimpliSafe profile

Jon Bitner
By

SimpliSafe is responsible for some of the most popular home security systems on the market. Not only are they relatively affordable, but they’re flexible enough that you can mold them to just about any home. From a small studio to a sprawling mansion, SimpliSafe makes it easy to keep your property safe.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • SimpliSafe system

  • Smartphone

However, there’s one small quirk with these systems, as you are currently unable to add family members to your SimpliSafe profile. This feature is often found on other smart home products, allowing you to set restrictions on what certain family members can access while still letting them benefit from different perks the system can offer.

While you can’t add additional users to your SimpliSafe profile, there’s a pretty simple workaround that allows your whole family to access the account on their own devices. Here’s what you need to know.

The SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Indoor Camera.

How to access your SimpliSafe profile from multiple devices

SimpliSafe employs single-user login, meaning you can’t add secondary users to your system. However, by enabling Multi-Factor Authentication on multiple devices, you can allow everyone in your family to use everything SimpliSafe has to offer.

Keep in mind that this means you’ll all be sharing the same account and password – so be sure you’re using a password that isn’t used for other websites or accounts beyond SimpliSafe.

Here's how to set up Multi-Factor Authentication on multiple devices.

Step 1: Log into the SimpliSafe smartphone app.

Step 2: Navigate to the Menu.

Related

Step 3: Select Manage Account.

Step 4: Select Multi-Factor Authentication.

Step 5: Here, you’ll be able to enter additional phone numbers for Multi-Factor Authentication, allowing other members of your family to log into the account.

When will SimpliSafe add multi-user support?

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if SimpliSafe will ever add the ability to enroll multiple users to a single system. Popular message boards are flooded with requests from the community asking for this popular feature, but nothing seems to have changed over the years.

The above Multi-Factor Authentication steps are a solid workaround, but they’re far from perfect. For example, you wouldn’t want to give these details to a contractor or guest, as they’ll have access to sensitive information about your system. If SimpliSafe let you set up guest profiles, they would be able to access only the parts of the system that you want.

About a year ago, a Community Admin on the official SimpliSafe forums noted that the feature was “in development,” but few announcements have been made since. Here’s hoping we see multi-user support rolled out in the near future.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
