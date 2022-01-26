Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As with any electronic device, there may come a time when you need to reset your Google Nest Cam. There are a few reasons the camera might go offline or start acting strangely. Fortunately, it's an easy enough process, though there are a few things to be aware of before you plunge ahead.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Google Nest Cam

Why is my Nest camera not connecting to Wi-Fi?

Google Nest cameras are some of the most secure camera options out there. Why might you need to reset your camera? First, the Wi-Fi connection might be erratic or not properly sending information to and from the Google Nest Cam. Or, if you’ve changed your router, renamed it, or made any changes to settings, this might cause connectivity issues with the Nest Cam too. A power outage could also have disrupted the Wi-Fi connection to the Nest Cam, and the same holds true if you’ve been using it outdoors and the temperatures have dropped to minus double-digit levels; the camera may literally freeze, then try to come back online when it warms up.

There might be other reasons you need a reset too, like perhaps you’re selling the Nest Cam or giving it to someone, and you don’t want to leave your connection settings on the camera, both for your own sake and for the ease of setup for the new owner.

A Google Nest Cam is generally very reliable, and it’s rare that you might need to reconnect or reset it, but if the need arises, here’s how to do it.

How to get a Nest camera back online

The first step in the troubleshooting process is to determine whether you need a reconnection or a full reset. The process will be a bit different depending whether you have Google Nest Wired indoor Cam, or the indoor and outdoor Google Nest Cam Battery, or a Video Doorbell.

With the wired camera version, reconnection would involve a simple cycling of the Nest Cam’s power so that you can re-establish the link to your Wi-Fi network and have the device show up in Google Home. In most instances, this reconnection will solve the problem. The Google Nest Cam reconnection starts with that first troubleshooting step every IT professional loves: “Have you tried turning it off and turning it back on again?”

That’s precisely where you should start: Remove the plug from your power outlet, count slowly to ten (this ensures all the power drains from any internal capacitors that might still have a charge). Once you’ve reached ten, you can plug the wired Nest Cam in again. The Nest Cam will begin its startup processes and reconnect to your network. Most of the time, this will resolve any issues you may have.

If it doesn’t, your problem might be a bit more complex. If you’ve made sure your wifi connection is working correctly and that it’s not the cause of the issue, and you’ve tried reconnecting and plugging the device in, it might be time to try a factory reset.

Factory resetting a Google Nest camera

A reset is more serious; you’re removing any settings or connections you’ve made and returning the Nest Cam to its factory settings.

It’s important to know your camera’s user-created settings will revert to default settings. This also means your camera’s entire video history will be deleted permanently so save any video before you do the factory reset.

Step 1: Press and hold the reset button located on the back of the Nest Cam Battery (other Nest cameras may have a pinhole for resets).

Step 2: After 10 seconds, the status light will blink yellow four times, and you’ll hear a countdown beep.

Step 3: After 12 seconds, the status light will be a steady, solid yellow while the camera starts the factory reset, and you’ll hear a confirmation beep. Release the button. Your camera will now be back at its factory settings.

Step 4: If you camera has the reset pinhole. Insert a paperclip or other small device in the reset hole, and push the reset button within. You should see the light turn yellow, and it will begin to pulse.

Step 5: Hold the button down until the light turns blue (and pulses again).

Step 6: Release the reset button and wait while the lights turn off and on again.

Step 7: The Nest will beep, and the light will pulse blue to show that the process is complete.

How to reboot a Nest camera remotely?

If you need to reset your camera remotely, you can do this in the Google Home app:

Step 1: Tap the camera that you want to reset.

Step 2: Tap Settings.

Step 3: Tap Remove Device.

Step 4: Tap Confirm.

Resetting or reconnecting a Google Nest Cam is a fairly straightforward process and not something you should worry too much about. If the problem continues to occur, you might want to escalate the issue with Google. But in most cases, you’ll be back up and running in no time at all.

