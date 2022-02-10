How to reset Blink cameras

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Blink cameras are great mid-range smart cameras that you can add to your home to increase security. They are simple to use and set up, and you're able to sync multiple units together to get varied views of your home.

With all tech, though, there are times when an issue or update causes you to reset your device. Or maybe you're changing the accessory and want to wipe it so you can sell it to a new owner. So here are the steps you'll have to go through to reset your Blink cameras.

Due to most of the Blink lineup of cameras needing to connect to the sync module, you actually only have to reset the module to reset the connections. However, the Blink Mini is slightly different and will need to be reset locally.

Is there a reset button on Blink cameras?

All Blink cameras have a reset button on them somewhere. Although for the cameras that connect to the Sync Module, you would reset the module instead of resetting the camera itself. The Blink Mini's reset button returns the unit back to factory default settings.

How to reset most Blink Cameras

Most Blink cameras (the Indoor, Outdoor, XT, and XT2) require a Blink Sync Module to work and connect to your phone or other devices. The Sync Module is what connects all cameras to the internet. That said, instead of having to reset your cameras, you can simply reset the module and then re-add the cameras to it. Mind you, you may want to power cycle your modem and Sync Module before resorting to resetting the system.

Step 1: Press and hold the reset button on the side of the Sync Module until the LED blinks red.

Step 2: Release the button and wait for the LED to blink green and blue.

Step 3: The Sync Module is now in set up mode. All cameras will now be offline.

Step 4: Delete the Sync Module from your Blink app.

How to reset the Blink Mini

The Blink Mini is a little different from the other cameras in the company's lineup, as it doesn't need to connect to a Sync Module. Instead, there's a small reset button on the bottom side of the camera. You can use this button if your camera isn't connecting to the internet or has other issues.

Step 1: Press and hold the reset button for 30 seconds.

Step 2: The camera should now be back at its factory defaults mode.

How to reconnect the Blink camera to Wi-Fi

Once you reset your system, you'll have to reinstall the Sync Module to the Blink app to get it connected to Wi-Fi again. As detailed above, you can only reconfigure your system after resetting it and deleting it from the app.

Step 1: Open the Blink app.

Step 2: Tap the + sign.

Step 3: Select Blink Wireless System.

Step 4: Scan or enter the serial number of the Sync Module.

Step 5: Select your Blink system and tap Discover Devices.

Step 6: Tap Join and Done.

These are all the steps you'll need to reset your Blink system if it has issues, shows that it's offline, or if you're selling it to a new owner. Remember that you should first power cycle the system before resetting if problems arise.

